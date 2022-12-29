 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ETSU Basketball

Justice served as ETSU stops Wofford

  • 0

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Justice Smith had 20 points in East Tennessee State's 73-71 victory over Wofford ion a Southern Conference opener for both schools on Thursday night.

Smith had seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (5-9). Jordan King scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Deanthony Tipler was 4 of 11 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points. The Buccaneers broke a five-game losing streak.

The Terriers (8-6) were led in scoring by B.J. Mack, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Messiah Jones added 17 points and six rebounds for Wofford. In addition, Jackson Paveletzke finished with 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. East Tennessee State visits VMI while Wofford hosts UNC Greensboro.

