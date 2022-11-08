Jordan Stout Watch

The ninth week of the National Football League season was pretty eventful for a couple of players from Southwest Virginia.

Former Honaker High School star Jordan Stout made his first appearance on Monday Night Football as the rookie punted and served as the holder for the Baltimore Ravens in their 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.

That occurred one day after Detroit Lions rookie tight end James Mitchell (Union) caught two passes for eight yards, including the first touchdown of his professional career in a victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Stout averaged 48.3 yards on four punts and held for kicker Justin Tucker, who was 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points.

The first punt Stout unleashed at the iconic Superdome with 10:36 remaining in the first quarter benefited from a big roll and traveled 67 yards.

Stout is averaging 48.8 yards on 29 kicks. That average is 11th-best in the NFL.

Even legendary Virginia High and University of Tennessee running back Beattie Feathers got a mention by announcer Joe Buck on the ESPN broadcast. A graphic with Feathers’ photo that appeared in the first half showed the highest yards per rush through the first eight games of a season in NFL history.

Feathers was on top with 8.8 yards in 1934 and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was next with 7.4. That ’34 season was when Feathers gained 1,004 yards for the Chicago Bears and became the first player in league history to gain more than 1K yards on the ground.