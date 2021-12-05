Jonesborough’s live tree decor lightens up town

Twinkling lights, the scent of Fraser firs, handcrafted ornaments and lovely Christmas decorations are filling the shops and store fronts of downtown Jonesborough. The annual Celebration of Trees, a unique exhibit of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, will be held in Historic Jonesborough on Dec. 6 through Dec. 26.

This year’s exhibit begins at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St, where seven beautifully decorated live trees will be on display within the Old Town Emporium Gift Shop. These trees are all sponsored and decorated by area businesses and non-profit organizations. Participants can pick up a program which features a listing of locations throughout the historic district where they can view over 30 decorated trees.

The celebration of trees has been a Jonesborough tradition for over 30 years. Growing over the years, it is now become an event that stretches from the Jonesborough Visitors Center to the Jonesborough Senior Center to the Chuckey Depot Museum on 2nd Ave. The exhibit features many spots in between as well including the International Storytelling Center, Noelle, Gabriel’s Christmas, Mill Spring Park Gazebo, McKinney Center and many others.