Jonesborough man sentenced for solicting minor

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – A Jonesborough man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison after soliciting sexually explicit photos and videos from what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

William Charles Ellis, 51, pled guilty to enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity as part of a plea agreement. In addition to prison time, Ellis will serve 15 years of supervised release and be required to register with state sex offender registry.

In August 2019, Ellis used an online dating application to communicate with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, but was an FBI agent working an online covert investigation.

According to the statement, Ellis sent sexually explicit photos and requested the agent send sexually explicit photos and videos to him.

The FBI identified Ellis, obtained a search warrant for his cell phone and questioned him. During questioning, Ellis admitted to communicating with a person he believed to be underaged and soliciting her for pornographic content, the statement reads.

The FBI searched Ellis’ phone and found numerous files containing child pornography.