John Battle's Pittman yet to lose

WISE, Va. – Just 14 matches into his varsity wrestling career, John Battle High School freshman Graham Pittman has engineered a perfect start.

Pittman remained unbeaten with a 3-0 decision over Tazewell’s Talan Hall on Saturday in the finals of the 113-pound weight class at the Bobby Bates Classic and was named the annual event’s most outstanding performer in the lower weight classes.

Hall won the 2022 VHSL Class 2 state title at 106-pounds and sported a 36-1 career record entering the finals. Three near-fall points midway through the third period was the difference as Pittman prevailed.

“I just kind of went as I go and whatever works,” Pittman said.

Pittman might be a freshman, but he’s no wrestling neophyte. He attended every camp, clinic and tournament he could over the summer to better himself as he geared up to compete at the high school level.

Pittman showed his versatile skills and technical acumen as he won his four matches in the tournament by technical fall, pin, major decision and decision.

“Graham’s been doing so much in the offseason and putting in work leading up to this season,” said John Battle coach William Greening. “He came out here with the mindset that he was going to win and he did exactly what he said he was going to do.”

Pittman became the first Battle grappler to ever win an individual title at the Bobby Bates Classic. Little guys did big things for the Trojans as Owen Almany (106) and Chris Faust (126) had runner-up finishes.

“Owen is my practice partner and he has made me so much better and the same with [132-pounder] Christian Rector,” Pittman said. “We battle it out every day.”

Pittman wasn’t the only newcomer to notch an impressive victory on Saturday.

Abingdon ninth-grader Michael Maxfield pinned Holston’s Merrick Kestner in 5:34 in a back-and-forth match to win 138-pound gold.

Maxfield trailed Kestner 3-0 and 8-5 at different points, but came through with the clutch third-period stick.

“I knew he was getting tired,” Maxfield said.

Maxfield had finished eighth the week before at a tournament in Kingsport, Tennessee, and felt that experience prepared him.

“I was just thinking about what I was going to do before the match and staying prepared,” Maxfield said.

Union and Rural Retreat had two champions apiece.

Union freshman 120-pounder Canaan Spears improved to 16-0 with a 12-2 major decision over Johnson Central’s Ryan Smith.

Senior Johnny Satterfield of the Bears was named the most outstanding wrestler in the 150-285 weight classes after a first-place finish at 175. He beat Johnson Central’s Dalton Matney, 5-3, in the finals.

“It means a lot,” Satterfield said. “I didn’t even place in this as a freshman, so it feels pretty good to come this far.”

How did it compare to his other championships and accolades?

“It’s not up there with state yet, but it’s close to that district and region feeling,” Satterfield said. “There were a lot district and region teams here. It’s a pretty cool thing. This is the biggest wrestling thing around Wise County, so it’s pretty cool to have this.”

Union standout and two-time state champion Thomas Potter did not compete in the Bobby Bates Classic as he wrestled in the Beast of the East event in Delaware.

Caleb Gibson (106) and Ely Blevins (132) were Rural Retreat’s titlists.

Blevins needed just 3:31 to pin Lucas Prewitt of Anderson County.

Longtime head coach Rick Boyd of the Indians retired following last season and is now a referee, officiating some matches in the two-day tournament. Cade Rouse is in his first year as Rural Retreat’s head coach.

“It’s definitely different,” Blevins said. “The older kids are trying to help the new kids. It’s different seeing Coach Boyd out there refereeing and not in our corner.”

Blevins is a two-time VHSL state champion and is a favorite to win No. 3 come February. What keeps him motivated?

“Just be the best I can be, really,” Blevins said. “I couldn’t live with myself if I wasn’t.”

Tristan Hass started at safety for the Graham G-Men last week in a 34-7 win over Central-Woodstock in the VHSL Class 2 state football championship game at Salem Stadium. A week later, he stood atop the podium at the Prior Center after winning the 150-pound crown.

“It’s been a little bit of an adjustment,” Hass said. “But I’ve prepared the entire offseason.”

Hass dominated in a 10-3 decision over Mason Via of Rural Retreat.

He was the state runner-up in the 138-pound weight class last season.

“I really want to get back and finish the job,” Hass said.

Graham’s football team certainly finished the job with a 15-0 record.

“It was a good run,” Hass said.

Meanwhile, perennial power Johnson Central of Kentucky won the Bobby Bates Classic team title with a score of 297.5. John Battle (226.5), Union (199), Grayson County (188) and Rural Retreat (182.5) rounded out the top-five.

Battle and Union figure to battle it out for the Region 2D championship.

“It’s still early and we’re seeing a lot of things that need to be fixed,” Greening said. “I can’t be happier with the pace, intensity and love the sport they are showing.”

An easy-going grappler, Pittman didn’t seem to be feeling any pressure or pondering the statistics that go with his 14-0 record

“I haven’t really thought about it, really,” Pittman said.