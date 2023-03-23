Graham Wiles scored two goals and dished out an assist as John Battle’s boys soccer team recorded a long-awaited win with a 4-1 victory over the Patrick Henry Rebels on Thursday.

It was the first triumph in 672 days for the Trojans – May 20, 2021 was the last win – and was also the first W for Jon Mason as Battle’s head coach.

Adam Mabry and Christian Dula each had a goal for Battle (1-0-1), while Graydan Poe and Ethan Ward dished out one assist apiece. Aiden Pullon and Ethan Boothe combined for 16 saves in goal.

Grant Buchanan scored PH’s goal on an assist by Ben Hahn. Goalkeeper Jake Hall of the Rebels made seven saves.

Tennessee High 3, Unicoi County 1: James Bowling had one goal and two assists to lead the Vikings past the Blue Devils.

Collin Gaya and Zeke Reed scored a goal apiece for the Vikings (2-0), while Eli Knowles had four saves in goal.

Tennessee High plays at Virginia High tonight at Gene Malcolm Stadium. That game will follow a girls game between Virginia High and John Battle.

BASEBALL

John Battle 7, Providence Academy 3: Jackson Gayle, Porter Gobble and Ryan Mix each had two hits as the John Battle Trojans topped Providence Academy for their first win of the season.

Gobble also tallied two RBIs, scored two runs and was the winning pitcher.

Battle (1-1) built a 6-0 lead after four innings.

Rinaldo Matti homered for Providence Academy, while Tennessee High transfer Caleb Cross went 1-for-4.

Johnson County 9, Patrick Henry 8

The Johnson County Longhorns scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to eke out a win over the homestanding Patrick Henry Rebels.

Isaiah Krupski had two hits for Johnson City, while Grayson Holt and Graham Reece recorded two RBIs apiece.

Senior Max Owens and freshman Aiden Monahan each went 2-for-3 and scored two runs for PH. Carter Lester contributed two RBIs.

Montcalm (W.Va.) 5, Twin Valley 4

Senior Kenneth Thompson went 2-for-2 and scored two runs for the Twin Valley Panthers in their loss to the squad from the Mountain State.

Lukas Dotson had a stolen base and scored a run for the Panthers as well.

Sullivan East 11, University School 1

Jake Witcher had three hits and scored four runs and Jonahan Beach crossed the plate three times in the Patriots’ non-conference home win over the Bucs.

Corbin Dickenson drove in three runs and Connor McCormack and Ethan Waters had two RBIs apiece. Waters also had a double for the Patriots.

Avery McCoy and Andrew Delph combined to allow just three hits. University School committed five errors.

Rural Retreat 13, George Wythe 10

Tucker Fontaine had two hits and worked the first four innings to pick up the win for the Indians in a road slugfest over the Maroons.

Caleb Roberts added two hits for the Indians, which finished with seven hits in the game. Noah Bandrimer recorded the save for Rural Retreat.

Owen Repass was 4 for 4 for George Wythe, while Logan Mullins had two hits for the Maroons, who out-hit the Indians 10-7.

Galax 10, Holston 1

Riley Vaught had three hits and drove in four runs to lead the Maroon Tide past the Cavaliers.

Noah Tweed doubled for Holston’s lone hit in the game.

SOFTBALL

Virginia High 13, Northwood 3

Aidan James drove in three runs, had two hits, including a double, scored twice and also picked up the win in the Bearcats’ five-inning win over the Panthers.

Carrie Patrick had two hits, including a triple, drove in two run, scored twice and drew a pair of walks for the Bearcats, which scored eight runs in the third inning.

Paizley Corvin and Autumn Owens had two hits each for the Bearcats.

Northwood was led by Karlee Frye, who had two hits and drove in two runs.

Chilhowie 14, Honaker 10

The Warriors prevailed in a 10-inning non-district game that included a combined 24 runs, 26 hits, 18 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Chilhowie scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning, but Honaker answered with two of its own in the bottom of the frame. The Warriors scored six times in the top of the 10th inning and Honaker mustered just two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Madi Preston went 4-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs for Chilhowie, while Kaydyn Eller hit a home run.

Emmaline Dowell went the distance in the circle for the Warriors and struck out 11.

Wise Central 3, Ridgeview 1

Lexie Baker went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and also pitched a three-hitter as Wise County Central earned a Mountain 7 District victory.

Chloe Wells went 2-for-4 with a RBI as well for the Warriors, who scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to clinch the win.

Braelyn Strouth scored Ridgeview’s only run.

Tennessee High 16, Lebanon 1

Kaylie Hughes, Maddi Hall and Abby Haga has three hits each as the Vikings earned a road win over the Pioneers.

Rylee Fields scattered four hits to pick up the win. Haga scored three and Haga and Hall led the Vikings in RBIs.

Lebanon, which committed nine errors, got a hit apiece from Jacie Campbell, Madison Hill, Shelby Keys and Chloe Couch.