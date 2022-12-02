John Battle boys advance to Ballard Lee finals

BRISTOL, Va. – John Battle advanced to the 2022 Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic title game, blowing past the Scarlet Hurricane 34-28 on Friday night at the Bearcat Den.

It wasn’t pretty, but enough to get the job done.

“It’s a win, that’s all I can say,” said John Battle coach Steven Posey. “It’s one of the ugliest ones I’ve ever seen. A win’s a win.”

It was tied at five after eight minutes of play. Marion clung to a 14-11 advantage at the break. Both teams had a hard time getting shots to fall.

In the third quarter, they played to a stalemate, with each team scoring only four points.

“Marion is an uptempo team, but they struggled to put the ball in the hole just like we did,” Posey said. “I would be surprised if shot more than 10 percent. I can count the wide-open layups that we didn’t convert on my two hands. When that happens, you have to buckle down, and we finally did in the last part of the fourth quarter.”

After scoring a total of 15 points in the first 24 minutes of play, the Trojans got the lid of the basket in the fourth frame when they scored 19 points.

Brayden Emerson hit a 3-pointer to tie it for John Battle at the start of the quarter. The teams traded baskets and were tied at 26-all with four minutes left to play.

Gavin Ratliff scored in the paint to start an 8-2 run for the Trojans as they closed the game on a high note. Emerson hit a foul shot, Porter Gobble added a stick-back, Ratliff sank a free throw, and Ratliff ended the surge with a put-back.

“We had a good timeout,” said Posey. “We had some good personnel in there that stepped up and hit some big shots to give us that gap. We refocused and were able to pull out the win.”

Reid Osborne had the only basket for the Scarlet Hurricane in the final three minutes.

“We struggled the last couple minutes, but honestly, we struggled the whole game,” Marion coach Adam Burchett said. “John Battle played well, I wish them the best of luck this season, but we beat ourselves tonight.”

J.B. Carroll had 11 points, including a couple of treys, to lead Marion.

“Battle did a good job of slowing us down,” stated Burchett. “They went to a zone early in the game, and we didn’t shoot the ball very well. They had a good game plan, and we didn’t execute very well.”

Gavin Ratliff tallied 11 points for the Trojans. Gobble and Emerson contributed seven points each in a balanced attack.

It will be John Battle taking on George Wythe with the tournament championship on the line.

George Wythe 68, Virginia High 60

The Maroons fought off a solid fourth-quarter challenge by the Bearcats to advance to the finals with a victory over Virginia High.

Reed Kirtner poured in 26, including a 9-of-10 effort from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, to fend off the Bearcats. Shane Huff contributed 12 points in the win.

Dante Worley scored a game-high 28 points for Virginia High.

Girls

Ridgeview 59, Virginia High 30

Ridgeview will be the girls championship after handling host Virginia High. The first quarter was a struggle for the Wolfpack, but they still led 10-5. Ridgeview was playing up to their potential in the second quarter, scoring 21 points and taking a commanding 31-13 advantage.

“We knew Virginia High would come out with good energy like they always do,” Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said, who often subs five at a time. “They were aggressive defensively, and I think they turned us over ten times in the first quarter. I thought our first group was fine, our second group was a little shaky, but they settled in as the game went on.”

The Wolfpack kept a comfortable margin throughout the third quarter and then closed with a flourish in the final eight minutes.

“Our pressure and rotating ten kids in and out caused problems for them,” said Frazier. “Virginia High has a good team, they’re really athletic. They turned us over, they just didn’t turn them into points. If that happens, it’s a lot closer. Once again, my girls played hard, and they played with grit.”

Junior Caiti Hill had a huge game with 16 points and grabbed five steals. Braelyn Strough scored 11 points, with five boards and five steals.

“Caiti played within herself and made some nice moves at the bucket,” Frazier said. “She ran the floor hard and scored in transition.

“So did Caylee Sykes, she defended well, and once she settled in, she was grabbing offensive rebounds and really gave a good effort.”

Charli Carpenter led the Bearcats with 12 points.

Ridgeview will play against Honaker for the title.

“My kids played hard, I hope we have something left for Honaker,” commented Frazier. “They are one of the favorites in 1A, but we need these games like this to get our kids ready to play in the Mountain 7.”

Honaker 61, Eastside 52

The three-time defending state champion Tigers advanced to the finals with a triumph over Eastside.

Honaker took the lead for good 14-12, on a couple of foul shots by Tailor Nolley with just over three minutes to play in the first quarter. The Tigers stayed on top, but the Spartans stayed within striking distance throughout the contest.

Kate Jessee came off the bench with another stellar performance with 17 points and eight rebounds for Honaker. Nolley (17 points, five assists) and Alayna McNulty (12 points, four steals) also played vital roles for the Tigers.

Azzy Hammond had a game-high 19 points for the Spartans.