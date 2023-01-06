Jessee, McNulty lead Honaker past Panthers

Kate Jessee scored 18 points and Alayna McNulty added 14 points to Honaker to a 53-28 victory over Twin Valley to secure an early first place position in the Black Diamond District.

Tailor Nolley added 12 points for Honaker.

Hayley Moore led Twin Valley (7-6, 0-1) with 13 points, including the 1,000th point of her career.

Rural Retreat 62,

Patrick Henry 13

Brelyn Moore had 21 points and 10 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season for the Indians in a Hogoheegee District rout of the Rebels.

Annabelle Fiscus added 19 points for Rural Retreat (9-4, 1-0). Addilyn Yarber and Avery Maiden had four points each for the Rebels.

Elizabethton 59, Sullivan East 46

Lina Lyon scored 21 points and Renna Lane added 10 to lead the Cyclones (13-4, 1-0) past the Patriots.

Jenna Hare led Sullivan East (6-14, 0-1) with 28 points.

Both teams hit nine 3-pointers apiece, including four by Hare. They also combined to shoot just four free throws in the game, all by Sullivan East.

Wise County Central 61, Abingdon 34

Emmah McAmis canned five of Wise Central’s eight 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 22 points in the Warriors’ Mountain 7 District win over the Falcons.

Madison Looney had a double-double for the Warriors with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors (9-3, 3-1). Emilee Brickey added two 3s and eight points in the win.

Abingdon (3-7, 1-2) was paced by Lauren Baker with 13 points.

Lebanon 67, Northwood 25

Morgan Varney scored 33 points as the Lebanon Pioneers notched a Hogoheegee District win over Northwood.

Varney had 27 points in the first half and knocked down six 3-pointers in the contest. Lauren Horne’s 12 points were also key.

Reygan Betts led Northwood with seven points.

Ridgeview 65, Lee High 20

Caiti Hill paced Ridgeview’s balanced attack with 11 points as the Wolfpack whipped Lee High for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Hadaya Abshire added 10 points for Ridgeview (10-3, 3-1), which had 10 different players reach the scoring column.

J.I. Burton 57, Rye Cove 25

Anyah Hollinger and Taylor Phipps each scored 13 points as J.I. Burton rocked Rye Cove for a Cumberland District triumph.

The Raiders led 24-15 at halftime and then proceeded to dominate the final 16 minutes. Sarah Williams added a dozen points in the win.

Rye Cove got 12 points from Lexie Holland.

Union 52, John Battle 22

Union’s trio of Brooke Bailey (17 points, three assists, two steals), Abby Slagle (13 points, four rebounds) and Kaylee Lamb (11 points, six rebounds) was too tough for John Battle to stop as the Bears blasted the team from Bristol.

A 15-5 run to close the first half sealed the deal for the Bears.

Battle’s top scorer was Gracie Ralston, who tallied nine points. The Trojans shot just 8-for-37 from the field and were outrebounded 35-25.

Grundy 70, Council 22

Kate Bostic fired in 17 points to lead the way for the Grundy Golden Wave as they crushed Council for a Black Diamond District win.

Makayla Estep’s 16 points and Jessi Looney’s 14 points, nine steals and eight rebounds also aided the cause as Grundy raced out to an 18-0 lead after one quarter.

Freshman Ella Rasnake scored 17 of Council’s 22 points.

Thomas Walker 43, Castlewood 32

Kali Woods collected 10 points and 10 steals as Thomas Walker collected its first Cumberland District victory of the winter.

Patricia Bigge supplied 10 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks, while Sarah McPherson scored 10 points as well.

Bailee Varney led Castlewood with 11 points.

West Ridge 44, Dobyns-Bennett 43

Alexis Hood scored 16 points as West Ridge eked out a Big 5 Conference win over homestanding Dobyns-Bennett.

Lilly Bates added 14 point for the Wolves (9-9, 1-0), while Allie Reilly hit a clutch layup with 12 seconds remaining.