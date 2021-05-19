Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
Eric McClure was born into a NASCAR family, and made his own impact in the sport before his untimely death on May 2 at age 42.
Former Trump attorney and self-proclaimed “Kraken releaser” Sidney Powell has told prospective donors that her group, Defending the Republic, is a legal defense fund to protect the integrity of U.S. elections.
Twenty years after graduating from Lee High, Joey Carroll is returning to the school as its head football coach. Carroll’s hiring became official at Thursday night’s Lee County school board meeting as he prepares for his homecoming.
The Dorseys are one of many families in the Twin City that have, in recent months, experienced an overpowering stench — both outside and inside their homes. Like other residents, they report experiencing health problems when the odors are present: burning eyes and throats, headaches, tightness in the chest.
A man wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape, exonerated by DNA testing and who is now seriously ill from cancer was released — much to his surprise — from the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections on Monday.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – State Street will be filled with laughter this summer with the opening of the Twin City’s newest attraction, Blue Ridge Comedy Club.
When stay-at-home mom Leah Orr began renovating her turn-of-the century farmhouse, she invited thousands of people to take the journey with her. Leah has turned her passion for decorating into an Instagram page and a YouTube channel, where she shares with viewers her family’s ongoing progress with a fixer-upper in the country.
The ex-wife of a man shot and killed by a Bristol, Virginia police officer who was charged with murder last week is suing the officer in federal court.
Virginia is officially removing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated following federal guidance released Thursday afternoon. Gov. Ralph Northam also plans to end all COVID-19 gathering and capacity limits in two weeks on May 28.
Tennessee High joins Virginia High in looking for a new football coach after Mike Mays stepped down on Thursday to accept the role as strength and conditioning coach for the Bristol Tennessee City Schools.
