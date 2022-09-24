 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Madison rallies past Appalachian State

  • 0

BOONE, N.C. — Todd Centeio accounted for three touchdowns and James Madison scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to beat Appalachian State 32-28 on Saturday.

Centeio scored on a 2-yard run late in the third quarter and then threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Greene Jr. that pulled James Madison (3-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) to 28-25 early in the fourth.

Kaelon Black's 4-yard touchdown run for the Dukes capped the scoring with 10:36 remaining. Appalachian State's (2-2, 1-1) final drive stalled at its 42 when Chase Brice threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-9 with 49 seconds left.

Centeio was 16-of-28 passing for 204 yards with another 88 yards rushing on 18 carries. Black finished with 85 yards on the ground. The duo connected on a 23-yard TD pass just before halftime.

People are also reading…

Brice threw for 235 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns. Camerun Peoples and Nate Noel each added a pair of short-yardage scoring runs in the second as the Mountaineers built a 28-10 halftime lead.

James Madison had a come-from-behind, 35-32 win on Sept. 20, 2008 when the teams last met. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Sixteen high school football games will be played in the Bristol Herald Courier circulation area on Friday night. Check out the predictions for those games from local scribes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts