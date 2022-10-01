 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Football

James Madison, Liberty pick up wins

  • 0

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Latrele Palmer ran for three touchdowns and FBS-newcomer James Madison remained undefeated with a 40-13 victory over Texas State on Saturday.

Palmer had 27 carries for 106 yards and the Dukes (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) got 257 passing yards from Todd Centeio. Their leading receiver was Kris Thornton with 97 yards on four receptions.

James Madison held the Bobcats to 246 yards, 11 first downs and 2-of-12 third-down efficiency. In contrast, the JMU offense had 460 yards, 22 first downs and was 6 of 13 on third down.

A wild series of plays ensued after a field goal by Camden Wise gave James Madison a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. Following the field goal, James Madison scored on a safety, Centeio fumbled on the next possession, then Jailin Walker of JMU returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown and a 19-0 lead.

People are also reading…

Palmer added his three touchdown runs — 1, 4, and 1 yard — in the second half and Texas State got touchdowns on a 17-yard pass from Layne Hatcher to Charles Brown and a 5-yard run by Jahmyl Jeter.

Hatcher was 13-of-27 passing for 140 yards. He threw two interceptions and the Bobcats (2-3, 0-1) lost two fumbles.

Liberty 38, Old Dominion 24 

NORFOLK, Va. — Dae Dae Hunter ran for 121 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to lead Liberty to a 38-24 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday night.

Hunter carried the ball 15 times that included touchdown runs of 29 and 32 yards. In the fourth quarter, Hunter caught a screen pass from Johnathan Bennett and then broke a tackle, ran to the opposite side of the field and into the end zone to cap a 99-yard drive. The 41-yard catch-and-run ended the scoring with 6:55 remaining.

Kaidon Salter completed 10 of 19 passes for 170 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions for Liberty (4-1). Shedro Louis added 109 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Hayden Wolff was 27-of-46 passing for 297 yards with a pair of TD passes for Old Dominion (2-3).

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New hotel approved for The Falls

New hotel approved for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority.

PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central

PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central

Luke Honaker’s late-game heroics and Toby Reid’s clutch kick were the highlights of a stunning comeback orchestrated by Abingdon High School on Friday night. Other winners were Honaker, J.I. Burton, Union, Graham, Ridgeview, Lee High and West Ridge. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

The Northwood Panthers once again relied on power to post their third consecutive victory on Thursday night. Holston fell to Narrows and Sullivan East lost at Elizabethton in other football action...Eleven high school volleyball matches and one soccer match is also part of the prep roundup. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

Mac McClung will begin his second NBA season hooping it up in Japan. The former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors as they play the Washington Wizards in a preseason game at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo...In college volleyball on Thursday, Coker escaped Emory & Henry with a 5-set victory over the Wasps. 

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Friday night has its usual array of high school football. Who is going to enter the weekend in a happy mood? Check out the BHC predictions for 13 games. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts