James Madison drops first game after FBS ranking

STATESBORO, Ga. — Kyle Vantrease threw four touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Derwin Burgess Jr. with 1:10 remaining, and Georgia Southern beat No. 25 James Madison 45-38 on Saturday to spoil the Dukes’ first appearance in the AP Top 25.

Vantrease passed for a school-record 578 yards and had three receivers with more than 100 yards as the Eagles (4-3, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference) shredded James Madison’s proud defense.

James Madison (5-1, 3-1) led 14-0 early in the game and 24-14 early in the second half. The Dukes, who moved into the Top 25 in their first FBS season by ranking second in the nation in total defense, couldn’t stop Georgia Southern’s comeback despite holding the Eagles to 12 rushing yards.

It was Georgia Southern’s second noteworthy win of the season, following a 45-42 win at Nebraska on Sept. 10.

Liberty 21 Gardner-Webb 20

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Dae Dae Hunter’s fourth-quarter touchdown run from a yard out lifted Liberty to a win over Gardner-Webb in a non-conference game.

Liberty earned its sixth win of the season and fourth straight following a 37-36 loss to No. 19 Wake Forest.

Old Dominion 49, Coastal Carolina 21

CONWAY, S.C.— Blake Watson ran for a school-record 256 yards and three touchdowns as Old Dominion handed Coastal Carolina its first loss.

The Monarchs (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) had averaged 71 yards rushing but finished with 324 against the Chanticleers. Watson, who came in with 255 yards this season, ran for two first-half touchdowns, including a 58-yard burst up the middle for a 14-7 halftime lead.

No. 13 TCU 43, No. 8 Oklahoma State 40

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime as TCU beat Oklahoma State in a matchup of the Big 12’s last remaining undefeated.

The Horned Frogs had gone into the fourth quarter trailing by two touchdowns.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, with receivers getting wide open for big plays.

Max Duggan threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Quentin Johnston on the second play of overtime for TCU. The Cowboys were then facing fourth-and-9 when Spencer Sanders found Braydon Johnson by himself for a 23-yard gain to the 1, setting up Dominic Richardson’s tying TD run.

Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) got the ball to start the second overtime, but after a holding penalty and three incomplete passes in a row, the Cowboys had to settle for Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal, a 52-yarder.

No. 5 Michigan 41, No. 10 Penn State 17

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as No. 5 Michigan pulled away and beat No. 10 Penn State.

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) finished with 418 yards rushing, gaining 7.6 yards per carry, against a team that was giving up fewer than 80 yards rushing per game to rank among college football’s leaders.

Michigan was dominant for much of the first half, but led by just two points because it settled for field goals after stalling at the 5 twice and at the 11 once.

Despite having only one first down, the Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) took a 14-13 lead late in the first half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1-minute, 44-second span.