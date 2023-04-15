Caleb Church won his debut as J.I. Burton High School’s head boys basketball coach back in December of 2019, a resounding 75-41 triumph over the Lebanon Pioneers.

It was one of many memorable moments in four seasons guiding the Raiders for Church, who recently stepped down from the position.

What was the reason for the 29-year-old’s resignation?

“My family,” Church said. “I have two young children at home that I want to spend more time with.”

Church compiled a 62-33 record at Burton.

“I love this school and this community,” Church said. “I’m so thankful I had this opportunity. We have had a lot of accomplishments and it has been a great experience. … Getting to know those kids outside of a school setting is fun.”

Church went 5-18 as the head coach of Lee High’s girls basketball team in 2018-19 and less than a year later became just Burton’s third boys basketball coach since the 1969-1970 season.

“I just want to say thank you to the administration at Burton for giving me this opportunity, the Norton community for always supporting us and my assistants throughout the years,” Church said. “I also want to thank my wife for always being there to support me.”

Church’s best season came during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign when he earned Region 1D coach of the year honors after guiding the Raiders to a 14-3 record and regional championship.

Burton dropped a hard-fought 51-46 decision to eventual state champ Parry McCluer in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals when COVID-19 (coronavirus) protocols were still in place.

“The 2021 season was unlike any other,” Church said. “We had the opportunity to host a region championship and final four game at home with 25 fans in attendance. It was strange, but it was a great experience. The wins and trophies were great, but the kids made that season so special. They were a great group and I’ll remember them forever. I'm thankful I was their coach.”

The feeling is mutual for the players who called him coach.

“Coach Church was very passionate about the game in how he demanded intensity every day from us,” said 2022 J.I. Burton graduate Jaymen Buchanan. “It was a constant grind to become better each day so we could compete with anyone we played. The conditioning and defense we emphasized at practice became a huge part of his success as a coach as his very undersized teams used our biggest strength to our advantage – athleticism. … The biggest thing I took away from my three years with Coach Church was likely the accountability he put on us. He made it apparent how each man had to do their job to win.”

The Raiders never had a losing record and won at least one regional tournament game in each of Church’s seasons at the helm. J.I. Burton more than held its own in the highly-competitive Cumberland District.

“The Cumberland District has been competitive for a long time,” Church said. “As a coach it can be frustrating trying to game plan, but as a competitor that is what you want. Packed gyms and getting the opportunity to make your community proud. I don’t know how many times I told my teams walking out of the locker room into a packed gym, that they will remember this night forever.”

The door is not completely closed on Church’s coaching career, however.

“I’ll still be around at Burton and I am currently an assistant coach for the softball team. I’m just taking a smaller role,” Church said. “As for head hoops coaching, I’ll never say never. It’s in my blood and I love it, but I want some time with my family right now. They’re my number one priority.”