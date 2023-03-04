EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry Wasps women’s basketball coach Jaclyn Dickens entered her debut season in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference with three goals.

“We wanted to hang with teams, not finish last in the conference and win a few games no one expected us to win,” Dickens said. “We did all those things and I believe we earned a lot of respect around the SAC and in Division II along the way.”

In the preseason poll of South Atlantic Conference head coaches, E&H was picked last among the 13 teams.

The Wasps finished in the No. 11 spot in the conference with a 5-13 record and were 8-18 overall.

“We beat some conference and non-conference opponents that we were not expected to beat, and I believe that teams knew they had to come ready to play us in every game,” Dickens said.

The brightest spot for E&H was versatile 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman Breanna Yarber.

A Meadowview resident, Yarber was selected to the SAC All-Freshman team after averaging 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

Yarber also become the first E&H female in any sport to be recognized on an All-SAC team.

Sophomore forward Emma Santoro (King, N.C.) supplied 11 ppg.

The senior cast for E&H included a pair of Virginia High graduates in Amaya Lee (5.9 ppg.) and Taylor Owens (5.2 ppg.) along with Brylee Jones (9.1 ppg.) from Greeneville, Tennessee.

In addition to earning various academic achievement honors, Lee finished fifth in the conference with an average of 4.3 assists and was among the leaders in steals.

“Our seniors played a big part in our transition to the NCAA Division II level,” Dickens said. “The South Atlantic is a top-notch conference that has great players, coaches and programs. Our biggest adjustment was the physicality and speed of the games.”

Dickens said the foundation is in place for achieving more goals in 2023-24.

“The future is bright, both for our returning players and our class of newcomers,” Dickens said. “We will have no seniors and the experience we gained from this past season will really help.

“Our players know what it takes to win in the SAC now.”

It was also a season of adjustment for the E&H men’s team.

With former Ridgeview star Gabe Brown setting a torrid pace, the Wasps posted a winning record at 15-13 but failed to make the conference tournament.

E&H finished sixth in the SAC Mountain Division with a 6-12 mark and were ninth overall in the league after being picked 13th in the preseason poll.

A 6-5 wing, Brown was named to the All-SAC third team after tying for fifth in scoring at 15.6 points per game. He also led the squad and ranked 13th in the league in three-point field goal percentage (41.1%), and his 5.3 rebounds per game placed him second on the team and 21st amongst the conference leaders.

Other leaders were 6-6 sophomore forward Jake Moynihan (Muncie, Ind.) and 6-4 sophomore guard Jalen Leftwich from Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg.

With a mix of strength, skill and hustle, Moynihan contributed 11.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. Leftwich averaged 12.4 points.

Seniors Kevin Grau Rodriguez (Tampa, Oliver) and Malcolm Morgan (Concord, N.C.) were honored prior to the Feb. 18 game against Catawba. Morgan averaged nine points.

Former Grundy standout Cade Looney contributed 7.3 points per game.

The Wasps began the season with a 5-1 record following two wins in the Puerto Rico Classic and defeated King University 80-76 on Feb. 20.