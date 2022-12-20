Ishbia to buy Sun for $4 billion

Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

It is the first step in a process that is expected to take several weeks to complete.

ESPN first reported the agreement between Sarver and Ishbia — who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s top overall mortgage lender. Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion.

Ishbia, a former Michigan State player and a member of the Spartans’ NCAA championship team in 2000, will now be subject to a vetting process by the NBA. Once that process is completed, the NBA’s board of governors will have to approve the sale. The board isn’t scheduled to meet again until March, though it could convene virtually if the vetting process is successfully completed beforehand.

Jazz 126, Pistons 111

DETROIT ( — Lauri Markkanen scored 38 points, including a career-high nine 3-pointers, and the Utah Jazz defeated the Detroit Pistons.

Jarred Vanderbilt added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, who outscored Detroit 65-51 in the second half. Utah had at least 30 points in all four quarters.

Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 30 points. Pistons rookie Jalen Duren had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Bulls 113, Heat 103

MIAMI — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and the Chicago Bulls stopped a four-game slide by beating the short-handed Miami Heat.

Zach LaVine scored 21 and Coby White added 14 for the Bulls, who used a 30-7 run in the second half to take control.

Bam Adebayo made his first nine shots and scored 27 points for the Heat, who got 19 points from Tyler Herro, 18 from Haywood Highsmith, 14 from Victor Oladipo and 13 from Duncan Robinson.

Knicks 132, Warriors 94

NEW YORK— Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points, Jalen Brunson had 21 and the New York Knicks rolled to their eighth straight victory.

Quentin Grimes added 19 points and RJ Barrett had 18 as New York extended the longest current winning streak in the NBA. Julius Randle finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Mitchell Robinson had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Jordan Poole scored 26 points for the Warriors, who are without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and other key players.