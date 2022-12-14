 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tennessee Football

Hyatt declares for NFL draft, to skip bowl

  • 0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— All-America wide receiver Jalin Hyatt will watch his sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers play No. 10 Clemson in the Orange Bowl from the sideline after announcing Wednesday he is leaving after his junior season for the NFL draft.

Hyatt thanked his teammates, coaches and fans for what he called “an amazing ride” in a social media post. The Volunteers went 3-7 in 2020 in Hyatt’s freshman season and now are 10-2 in coach Josh Heupel’s second season.

“Together with my brothers and coaches, we built this program back to where it deserves to be — among the best in the country — through hard work and perseverance,” Hyatt wrote.

Hyatt led the nation with 15 touchdown catches and led the Southeastern Conference averaging 5.6 catches and 105.6 yards per game, finishing with 1,267 yards receiving. He is third nationally in total yards receiving and set the school record for TD catches in a season.

People are also reading…

The 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver received a deal with the World of Hyatt hotel brands that included gift cards for each of Hyatt’s teammates’ families to help them with hotel rooms for the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

“Though I will not be playing in the Orange Bowl, I will be there in Miami to support my teammates like I always have,” Hyatt wrote.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police identify shooting victims

Police identify shooting victims

One person is dead and another is in the intensive care unit after both were shot Thursday night, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Dep…

Graham is unbeaten Class 2 champs

Graham is unbeaten Class 2 champs

Graham quarterback Brayden Meadows witnessed a cool sight at the beginning of Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 football title game against the Central Woodstock Falcons.

“Yes, I could tell that the defense expected us to come  out of the gate running the ball,” Meadows said.

Meadows foiled those plans in a big way.

Injury, pain didn't keep Smith from fighting for his team

Injury, pain didn't keep Smith from fighting for his team

With 57 seconds remaining in the first half of Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 state football finals at Salem Stadium, George Wythe quarterback Tandom Smith was sacked by Austin Roberts of the Gladiators and crumpled awkwardly to the turf.

He was tended to by members of GW’s training staff and had to be helped off the field.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts