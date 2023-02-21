BLACKSBURG, Va. — For the second time in four seasons, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team has been swept by Miami.

The 13th-ranked Hurricanes beat the Hokies 76-70 on Tuesday night at Cassell Coliseum.

Virginia Tech (16-12, 6-11 ACC) trailed the entire second half.

The loss means Tech, which has three regular-season games left, will finish with a losing record in league play.

Miami (23-5, 14-4) won its seventh straight game.

Virginia Tech fell to 2-4 against nationally ranked foes this season, including two losses to the Hurricanes.

Miami beat the Hokies 92-83 last month. Miami shot 58.3% from the field in that game to Tech’s 56.9%.

This time, Miami shot 42.2% from the field to the Hokies’ 46.7%.

Miami was 7 of 22 from 3-point range (31.8%) to Virginia Tech’s 9 of 27 (33.3%).

Norchad Omier had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Miami.

Nijel Pack scored 16 points for the visitors. Isaiah Wong tallied 13 points. Jordan Miller had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Sean Pedulla had 17 points for the Hokies. He was 2 of 9 from 3-point range.

Hokies senior guard Hunter Cattoor scored 15 points, including his 1,000th career point. He made five 3-pointers.

Grant Basile tallied 13 points for Tech. He was 6 of 12 from the field.

Justyn Mutts had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists for Tech. Lynn Kidd added nine points off the bench.

Surprisingly, Hokies freshman guard Rodney Rice played 11 minutes off the bench. It was only his second college game and his first since last month. He was 0 of 3 from the field.

Rice was rated the No. 45 player in the high school graduating class of 2022 by ESPN. But he missed the Hokies’ first 16 games after breaking his right ankle last August and undergoing surgery. He made his college debut in Virginia Tech’s Jan. 11 loss at Syracuse. He then broke a finger on his right hand in a subsequent practice and missed 10 more games. Virginia Tech coach Mike Young had said on Feb. 6 that he did not expect Rice to play again this season.

Rice’s return helped the Hokies’ depth Tuesday. Darius Maddox missed his eighth straight game.

With the Hokies down 41-32 early in the second half, Pedulla and Basile made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead to 41-38 with 16:28 to go.

Wooga Poplar answered with a layup to extend the lead to 43-38.

Basile scored to trim the lead to 43-40. After Mutts stole the ball, Pedulla made a layup to cut the lead to 43-42.

After Wong scored to extend the lead to 45-42, Basile scored to trim the lead to 45-44.

Bensley Joseph buried a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 48-44. After a Basile turnover, Wong sank a 3-pointer for a 51-44 lead.

Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 51-47, but Miami answered with six straight points. Omier made two free throws, Pack made a layup and Omier made two more free throws for a 57-47 cushion with 9:58 to go.

MJ Collins drained a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 57-50. Pedulla made a layup and free throw to trim the deficit to 57-53 with 8:20 to go.

Pack and Poplar made back-to-back baskets to extend the lead to 61-53.

But Mutts scored and Cattoor drained a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 61-58 with 5:50 to go.

Pack answered with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 64-58.

After Miller missed two free throws, Basile dunked to trim the lead to 64-60 with 4:03 left.

Miller and Omier made back-to-back baskets to extend the lead to 68-60 with 1:52 remaining.

After Basile scored, Miller made one of two free throws for a 69-62 lead. Joseph made two free throws for a 71-62 lead with 33.4 seconds to go.

After Mutts scored, Pack made two free throws to extend the lead to 73-64.

Cattoor made a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 73-67 with 20.7 seconds remaining. Omier made one of two free throws for a 74-67 lead.

Miami outrebounded Tech 39-31.

The visitors recorded eight steals. Tech had 12 turnovers.

Down 31-28 with 2:52 left in the first half, the visitors closed the half on an 8-1 run to grab a 36-32 halftime lead. Wong had six points in the run.

The Hokies shot 50% from the field in the first half to Miami’s 45.5%. Tech was just 2 of 11 from 3-point range in the half.

With the game tied at 6, Virginia Tech went on an 11-2 run to grab a 17-8 lead with 12:21 left in the first half.

But Miami answered with a 14-2 run to grab a 22-19 lead with 8:00 left in the half.