Chase Hungate is still throwing strikes, getting outs and helping his team win.

The former Abingdon High School star is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA over the course of six relief appearances in his first season with the University of Virginia Cavaliers and his last two outings have been particularly impressive.

When starter Nick Parker left with a first-inning injury in a March 24 showdown against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Florida State, Hungate was pressed into duty.

All he did was toss five scoreless innings as he yielded two hits, walked two and notched five strikeouts. He got a no-decision in a game UVa eventually won, 3-2, in 10 innings.

Hungate’s brother, Cade Hungate, actually spent two seasons playing at FSU, so that made the contest hold even more meaning.

Forty-eight of Hungate’s 68 pitches went for strikes.

Hungate pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in Tuesday afternoon’s win over Old Dominion as he struck out three of the five batters he faced.

“Chase is as close to automatic as any pitcher I've seen. He has always had ice water in his veins and no moment is too big for him,” said Mark Francisco, his coach at AHS. “He's everything you want in a pitcher and I'm proud of his success at the next level.”

Hungate has fanned 16 and issued just two walks in 10 2/3 innings for the Cavaliers, who are 23-2 overall and 7-2 in the ACC.

The right-hander arrived in Charlottesville after spending his freshman season at Virginia Commonwealth University. He had a brief stint with the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners last summer and will pitch in the prestigious Cape Cod League this summer.

Vaughan enters portal

Like many college athletes, Elaina Vaughan is in the transfer portal.

However, the reason for her move is quite unique.

That is because St. Francis College-Brooklyn made the announcement on March 20 it was eliminating its athletic programs at the end of the semester.

A Sullivan Central High School graduate, Vaughan just completed her sophomore season playing volleyball for the Terriers. The 6-foot-2 middle blocker has racked up 290 kills and 171 blocks in her two years at the NCAA Division I level.

News on Nancy Jo

Nancy Jo Roberts (Northwood) has emerged as the ace of the softball team at Concord University and she delivered a memorable performance on March 21.

Roberts earned a 1-0 victory over Emory & Henry College in the first game of a doubleheader, going the distance in crafting a six-hitter. She is 5-10 with a 3.50 ERA in 16 appearances.

Dye dominating

The softball team at Walters State Community College is 30-0 and sophomore Tatum Dye has been a big reason for that success.

The former Lebanon High School standout is slashing .427/.490/.798 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs. She has struck out just eight times in 89 at-bats.

McReynolds mashes

At last check Hanna Jo McReynolds had compiled a .275 batting average with one home run and 17 RBIs for the Roane State Community College softball team.

The ex-John Battle High School slugger’s first collegiate home run came on March 7 against Georgia Highlands.

Osborne Update

Mac Osborne (Richlands) is 4-5 with a 2.43 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) for the softball squad at Arizona State University.

Pendleton Power

Kate Pendleton is getting it done at the plate and in the circle for Milligan University’s softball team.

The former Gate City High School star is hitting .367 with two home runs and 17 RBIs, while she has pitched to the tune of a 5-4 record and 3.82 ERA.

Crawford crushes

Emma Crawford (Richlands) of Bluefield State had herself a game to remember on Sunday.

She went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs in a 7-5 win over Salem University in the second game of a softball doubleheader.

She is hitting .245 with 15 RBIs this season.

Bluefield Duo

Alexis McDuffie (Sullivan East) and Mackenzie Franklin (J.I. Burton) are key players for the softball team at Bluefield University.

McDuffie is hitting .270 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Franklin is hitting .225. Both have also pitched for the Rams.

Creasy with Top-10 finish

Connor Creasy of the University of Georgia finished tied for sixth on the individual leaderboard at the Linger Longer Invitational, which concluded on March 21 in Greensboro, Georgia.

The ex-Abingdon High School golfer had rounds of 68, 69 and 76 as his total of 213 was seven shots off the lead.

Familiar face in Final 4

Virginia Tech is in the NCAA women’s basketball Final Four for the first time and a former Virginia Intermont College standout is on the coaching staff.

Radvile Autukaite was on VI’s final women’s hoops team as the Bristol school closed in 2014 due to financial reasons. The native of Lithuiana wrapped up her career at Reinhardt University and had a stint as an assistant coach at Webber International University.

She arrived at Tech in 2017 as a graduate assistant and worked her way up to player personnel specialist and was later elevated to assistant coach on Kenny Brooks’ staff beginning in 2021-22.

More on her story later this week in the Bristol Herald Courier.