ERWIN, Tenn. – Kaylie Hughes hit a tiebreaking three-run home run with two outs in the seventh inning and Tennessee High held on to defeat Elizabethton, 9-7, in the losers’ bracket final of the District 1-AAA softball tournament Thursday night at Unicoi County.

The Vikings (22-5), which defeated Unicoi County 15-5 in five innings in the opening game on Thursday, secured a berth in the region tournament next week and will play top-seeded Volunteer (17-6) in the championship game on Friday at 5:30 p.m. An if-necessary game would follow.

“This group of girls, man, there’s just so much fight in them,” first-year head coach David Boggs said. “I’m really proud of ‘em.”

Rylee Fields pitched all 12 innings for Tennessee High on Thursday after pitching 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief on Wednesday in a comeback victory against Sullivan East.

“Rylee’s tough,” Boggs said. “Sit and look at the number of pitches she threw (in 24 hours). … She’s such a good competitor and so smart. She’s a winner.”

Fields was also 2-for-3 and had reached base in all four plate appearances when she came up with two outs and Katy Granger on second in the top of the seventh and the scored tied, 5-5.

Elizabethton pitched her carefully until the count got to 3-1, and then intentionally walked her.

Hughes, who had struck out in her previous three at-bats, took exception. And she lined the first pitch she saw over the left-center field fence for a three-run lead.

“It kind of fired me up,” Hughes said. “I just knew that I had to step up.”

Boggs wasn’t surprised to see Hughes deliver.

“I told her to just step in and stroke it, and she did,” Boggs said. “She’s got a nasty attitude and she got the job done. You can always tell when you wash Hughes’ uniform. It doesn’t matter if you play on turf or whatever, it’s gonna be dirty. She’s always getting after it.”

Worley stretched the lead to 9-5 with a solo home run, her third long ball in two games after ending the comeback against East with a walk-off RBI double on Wednesday.

“She’s a heck of a hitter,” Boggs said. “She’d been in a slump for a couple of weeks and she was still hitting .485.”

Lily Ware hit a two-run home run in the third inning and doubled and scored on Macie Strouth’s single in the fourth for the Vikings.

Ember Jensen and Kenidy Harris hit two-run home runs for the Cyclones.

Worley hit a grand slam and a three-run home run. Strouth and Granger each hit two home runs as well.

Blue Devils freshman right-hander Noly Cooper allowed 17 hits in 4 1/3 innings. The Vikings finished with 20 hits.

Destiny Bridges led off the bottom of the first with a home run for the Blue Devils, who got two hits apiece from Cooper and Faith Bennett.

Unicoi County concluded the season with a record of 14-13-1.

An exhausted Tennessee High team would appear to be a good candidate to lose some edge after securing a regional berth when it faces hard-throwing Addyson Fisher on Friday.

“I promise you they’ll come over here to win two tomorrow,” Boggs said. “I mean, that takes some of the pressure off of us, but we do want to win (a district championship).”