DUFFIELD, Va. – It’s another 85-degree afternoon in late July.

The setting is Winged Deer Park in Johnson City and the event is the Future Stars of Sports World Series for high school age softball players.

Welcome to the summer office of Nick Hood.

“This is where we get better,” Hood said.

This is travel ball and the 44-year-old Hood is a master of the game with his Southwest Virginia Shockers operation.

“I started working with most of the girls on this team at age 10, and they have been with me ever since,” Hood said.

All those years of sweat and sacrifice paid off this past spring when Hood guided the Rye Cove Eagles to a 27-1 record and the VHSL Class 1 title game in Troutville.

Not bad considering that it was Hood’s first season as the Rye Cove head coach.

Even Hood is impressed by a circuitous journey that began with misfortune years ago.

“We got the heck beat out of us in our first travel ball tournament and only won four of five games all season. After that, I was wondering what I had gotten myself into,” Hood said.

How did the Shockers respond to that initial shock?

“They went back to work,” Hood said. “These girls really love softball and they put in the time to improve. That work paid off by the second year and we’ve been winning ever since.”

Hood knows all about hard work and success.

A native of the Dry Creek community in Scott County, Hood graduated from Rye Cove where he played baseball and basketball.

When he’s not on a softball field, Hood works 10-hour shifts as a supervisor at the Tempur Pedic production facility in Duffield.

“I get up at 4:15 every morning for work, practice two or three hours with my team, eat dinner and go to bed. And then I do the same thing the next day,” Hood said. “I was very tired by end of this past season.”

The 2023 softball season was simply the best effort of any sports team in Rye Cove history.

With junior pitcher Eden Muncy, sophomore shortstop Kenzie Hood and catcher Gracie Turner setting a torrid pace, the Eagles rolled past nearly every opponent despite having no seniors.

“At the start of the year, advancing to the state championship game wasn’t my end goal. I just wanted to win more games than the team did the previous season,” Hood said.

The hopes of Rye Cove fans rose when Muncy opted to transfer from Thomas Walker during the Christmas break.

For good season, Hood and the Rye Cove players were full of holiday cheer after that.

“Yeah, Eden is pretty good,” Hood said.

Through a blend of poise, precision and a wicked rise ball, Muncy recorded a 19-1 record and 0.34 ERA with 247 strikeouts and three no hitters. She also crafted a nifty .488 batting average.

Now that was a spring to remember.

“Oh, it was crazy,” Muncy said. “It was my first time living in Duffield, so I didn’t really know a lot of people at first. But more fans came out for each game and everything turned out great.”

Muncy’s Cumberland District transition was helped by her deep ties to the laidback leader of the Rye Cove program.

“Having that connection to Coach Hood gave me a lot of confidence,” Muncy said. “He’s done such a good job helping me with the mental and physical part of softball. I still look back on our last game and wonder what might have been, but I’m proud of what we accomplished.”

The last game for Rye Cove was a 1-0 state title loss to Auburn at sunbaked Botetourt Sports Complex. Muncy allowed just two hits and collected 12 strikeouts against the three-time defending state champions.

Kenzie, daughter of Nick Hood, helped steer the Cove to state by compiling a .562 batting average with 38 RBIs and posting a 7-0 mark in the circle.

“I had a no idea what to expect when we had our first team meeting, but I guess you could it was a dream season,” Kenzie Hood said.

According to Kenzie, the mantra from Coach Hood was simple, direct and consistent.

“He told us that he would put in the work for us if we put in the work for him. And that approach worked,” Kenzie said.

The work never ends for the Eagles.

One week after the high school run culminated with another long trip up Interstate 81, practice began for the Southwest Virginia Shockers. The squad is scheduled to compete in a variety of travel tournament and showcase events in different locales until November.

“It was an amazing season and the most fun I’ve ever had as a coach,” Nick Hood. “We had more fans for the championship game than Auburn, and I saw people from all over Southwest Virginia supporting us.

“Our girls paid their dues throughout the years to reach that point, and now they’ve set a standard for the program for future teams.”