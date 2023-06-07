The all-time leading scorer in the history of Rye Cove High School’s boys basketball program is now the head coach at his alma mater and he will be assisted by one of the most accomplished coaches in Southwest Virginia hoops.

Adam Hood, 35, is calling the shots for a program for which he racked up 2,033 career points as a player and his staff will include Aaron Williams, the former head coach at Castlewood, J.I. Burton and Abingdon.

Hood replaces Michael Paul Berry at the helm after spending the past two seasons assisting his sister-in-law, Kelly Franklin Hood, with the girls team at Rye Cove.

“Everything just kind of lined up for this opportunity,” Adam Hood said. “We’ve got great kids at Rye Cove. I’ve got a great relationship with all of them. Community and administrative support is at an all-time high and I’ve got the greatest team, my family, in my corner.”

Williams spent last winter away from coaching. He most recently went 45-24 in three seasons as the head coach of the Abingdon Falcons and led them to a VHSL Class 3 state runner-up finish in 2021.

He also guided Castlewood and Burton to state tournament berths during his stints at those schools.

“I felt it was a good match because it was obvious the Rye Cove decision-makers were serious about getting the right coaches for their kids and they valued the educational opportunities in team sports,” Williams said. “I share those same interests.”

Williams was coaching at Castlewood when Hood was piling up those points at Rye Cove.

“Adam was a great player,” Williams said. “A true competitor. He was a winner as a player and will be a winner as a coach. I’m looking forward to working with him. I’ve always liked being around people who love the game.”

The feelings are mutual for Hood as he relishes the opportunity to call Williams a colleague.

“Not only is this the best thing to happen to our students and players at Rye Cove, it is also the best thing to happen to me in regards to coaching,” Hood said. “The thing that I admire the most about Coach Williams is his love for the game. It’s second to none. Obviously his knowledge is second to none too. We’re already working together to put things in place. It’s going to be a great thing.”

A 2007 graduate of Rye Cove – the same year he was selected as the Bristol Herald Courier’s Southwest Virginia player of the year – Hood was later a standout at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

He was the boys basketball boss at Thomas Walker during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons and compiled a 25-24 mark.

“I loved my time at Thomas Walker,” Hood said. “I still go back to some of those memories at times and smile. Still have great relationships with the faculty and community. What I learned was that culture has to be at the forefront. No matter what the job is, culture has to be address and be considered in all decision-making.”

Berry was recently appointed the principal at Rye Cove Intermediate School and wanted to give his new gig all his energy and focus. He spent 16 seasons – 15 as head coach, one as an assistant – with the Eagles and his team had a stretch of winning 30 of 38 games between 2020 and 2022.

“Coaching at Rye Cove never felt like a job to me,” Berry said. “I enjoyed every season and believe that the basketball program positively influenced the kids that went through it. … Sixteen years went by in the blink of an eye. I never really thought about how long I wanted to coach, I just knew that I enjoyed it and that it was fun for me. My wife and kids always liked being in the gym with me, so I just kept at it. People don’t realize how much time goes into it, so having that support was huge.”

Berry also relinquished his athletic director duties at Rye Cove as Ashley Hood Kincer – a former multi-sport star at Rye Cove – is in that role now.

Meanwhile, Williams said his daughter, Sarah, will remain at J.I. Burton where she helped the Raiders win the 2023 Region 1D girls basketball title.

Rye Cove’s softball team plays a state semifinal game on Friday in Daleville, while the football squad went 7-3 and earned a share of the Cumberland District title last fall after years of losing.

The fans have turned out in full force to support those squads.

Adam Hood and Aaron Williams will try to produce the same level of excitement with their team this winter.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Rye Cove achieve new heights in boys basketball,” Williams said.