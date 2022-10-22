Honaker's Lowe scores 8 TDs in upset win over Patrick Henry

In what will go down as one of the wildest high school football games in Southwest Virginia in 2022, Honaker junior Aidan Lowe had the best single-game performance the area has seen this year.

Lowe scored eight touchdowns as the Tigers took a stunning 52-49 non-district win over the visiting Patrick Henry Rebels on Friday night.

If it wasn’t enough that Honaker (5-3) overcame a 21-0 second-quarter deficit against a PH team that entered the night ranked first in regards to the VHSL playoff power points rating scale, Lowe put on a performance for the ages.

He rushed for 212 yards on 19 carries and reached the end zone from 9, 2, 51 and 7 yards.

Lowe caught six passes for 90 yards and hauled in scoring strikes from Parker Bandy that covered 17, 11, 4 and 48 yards.

That 48-yarder gave the Tigers the lead for good with 10:36 remaining.

Lowe was also credited with six solo tackles.

“He is a special football player and young man,” Honaker coach Todd Tiller said. “He had an amazing game and we needed every one of the eight touchdowns he had tonight. When we need a play we call his number and he always answers. I’m so proud of the young man and the team on their performance tonight.”

Elijah Musick also had some crucial tackles for Honaker in a game where offense was the story.

J-Kwon McFail had 251 rushing yards and four touchdowns for PH (5-3), while Eli Delp caught two touchdown passes from Ben Belcher.

Patrick Henry 21 7 7 14—49

Honaker 0 26 6 20—52

Scoring Summary

PH – Goodspeed 94 kickoff return (kick failed)

PH – McFail 25 run (McFail run)

PH – McFail 36 run (Buchanan kick)

H – A. Lowe 17 pass from P. Musick (kick failed)

H – A. Lowe 9 run (pass failed)

H – A. Lowe 2 run (Bandy pass from P. Musick)

PH – McFail 16 run (Buchanan kick)

H – A. Lowe 11 pass from P. Musick (pass failed)

PH – McFail 15 run (Buchanan kick)

H – A. Lowe 4 pass from P. Musick (kick failed)

H – A. Lowe 48 pass from P. Musick (M. Lowe kick)

H – A. Lowe 51 run (conversion failed)

H – A. Lowe 7 run (J. Dye kick)

PH – Delp 18 pass from B. Belcher (Buchanan kick)

PH – Delp 13 pass from B. Belcher (Buchanan kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: PH 19, H 24; Rushes-Yards: PH 47-302, H 34-308; Passing Yards: PH 38, H 223; Comp.-Att.-Int.: PH 4-10-1, H 17-32-1; Fumbles-Lost: PH 2-0, H 1-1; Penalties-Yards: PH 8-65, H 3-30; Punts-Average: PH 4-28, H 2-21

Virginia High 49, Chilhowie 7

Brody Jones recorded two defensive touchdowns and threw for another score to lead the Bearcats to a non-district win over the Warriors.

Jones ran for 55 yards on just three carries and completed four passes for 61 yards, including an 11-yard scoring pass to Patrick Poku. He started the scoring by returning a fumble 55 yards and later took an interception 85 yards for another score.

Deshawn Taylor scored a pair of rushing touchdowns from 38 and 3 yards. Alijah Burks also scored on a 3-yard run and Logan Slagle added a 65-yard interception return for the Bearcats, who improved to 6-2.

Chilhowie (0-8) was led by Ian Sturgill, who ran for 64 yards on 11 carries, including an 8-yard second quarter touchdown run.

Virginia High 21 14 7 7 - 49

Chilhowie 0 7 0 0 - 7

Scoring

V-Jones 55 fumble return (Pa.Poku kick)

V-Taylor 38 run (Poku kick)

V-Taylor 3 run (Poku kick)

C-Sturgill 8 run (Silverio kick)

V-Poku 11 pass Jones (Poku kick)

V-Slagle 65 interception return (Poku kick)

V-Jones 85 interception return (Poku kick)

V-Alijah Burks 3 run (Poku kick)

Team Stats

First downs: V 12; C 20. Rush-yards: V 21-197; C 48-225. Pass yards: V 61; 22. Comp-Att-Int: V-4-7-0; C 2-8-2. Fumbles-lost: V 1-1; C 2-1. Penalty-yards: V 3-25; C 1-5. Punts-Avg. V 0-0; C 3-22.3.

Gate City 54, John Battle 21

John Battle junior Broadie Bailey scored two touchdowns, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Trojans were trounced by the red-hot Gate City Blue Devils.

Ethan Fleming scored touchdowns on runs of 68, 21 and 48 yards for Gate City (6-2) as the Blue Devils won their sixth straight game and are well on their way to the first playoff berth in three years.

Gate City led just 20-7 at halftime, but dominated the final two quarters. Layton Barnett, Luke Bledsoe, Landen McDonald, Jude Crawford and Walker Hillman also got in on the touchdown extravaganza for coach Jeremy Houseright’s club.

Izaya Selz also scored a touchdown for Battle, which fell to 5-38 all-time against Gate City.

Lee High 35, Wise Central 30

Trailing by 10 points early in the fourth quarter on Friday night, Grayson Huff and the Lee High Generals got tough.

Huff scored the go-ahead touchdown on a fumble return and also had a touchdown run in crunch time as head coach Joey Carroll’s club earned a Mountain 7 District win over Wise County Central and clinched a playoff berth.

Brynnen Pendergraft unleashed a 54-yard TD pass to Konner Early with 11:45 remaining to pull Lee within 24-21. On Central’s ensuing possession, Huff scooped up a loose ball and took it 34 yards to the house to give the Generals a lead they never relinquished.

Huff added a 1-yard TD plunge with 3:30 remaining to put Lee up 11 points and Lee survived a last-ditch comeback attempt by the Warriors.

For the second straight week, Lee coughed up a 14-0 lead.

However, unlike last week’s 35-21 loss to Gate City, the Generals didn’t fade in the second half this time.

Huff was held to 54 yards on 17 carries, but Pendergraft passed for 264 yards and three scores.

Early (nine catches, 118 yards, three TDs) was his primary target.

Alec Gent led Central with 157 rushing yards, while quarterback Braeden Church passed for 156 yards and a score, while rushing for 50 yards and two TDs.

Wise Central 0 14 10 6—30

Lee High 7 7 0 21—35

Scoring Summary

L – Early 27 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

L – Early 11 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

WC – Church 1 run (Onate kick)

WC – Church 1 run (Onate kick)

WC – Gent 27 run (Onate kick)

WC – Onate 34 FG

L – Early 54 pass from Pendergraft (Disnmore kick)

L – Huff 34 fumble return (Dinsmore kick)

L – Huff 1 run (Dinsmore kick)

WC – Yates 87 pass from Church (pass failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: WC 18, L 19; Rushes-Yards: WC 38-238, L 31-42; Passing Yards: WC 156, L 264; Comp.-Att.-Int.: WC 6-15-0, L 19-28-1; Fumbles-Lost: WC 2-1, L 4-0; Penalties-Yards: WC 7-65, L 3-35; Punts-Average: WC 3-33.3, L 4-23.

J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 12

Brayden Dutton scored five first-half touchdowns as the J.I. Burton Raiders rolled to a Cumberland District road win over the Castlewood Blue Devils.

Dutton caught a 17-yard scoring strike from Noa Godsey, ripped off TD runs of 9, 3 and 38 yards and also returned a kickoff 75 yards to the end zone. Dutton finished with 90 rushing yards on seven carries., while Godsey passed for 94 yards and three scores.

The Raiders (4-4) also received two touchdowns from Ian Tate in building a 49-6 halftime lead.

Castlewood (1-7) committed seven turnovers in losing its seventh straight game. Austin Kiser and Kaden Lasley scored the Blue Devils’ touchdowns with Lasley gaining 83 yards on nine carries.

J.I. Burton 28 21 0 0—49

Castlewood 0 6 6 0—12

Scoring Summary

JIB – Dutton 17 pass form Godsey (Godsey kick)

JIB – Tate 44 pass from Godsey (Godsey kick)

JIB – Tate 21 pass from Godsey (Godsey kick)

JIB – Dutton 9 run (Godsey kick)

C – Kiser 2 run (pass failed)

JIB – Dutton 75 kickoff return (McConnell pass from Tate)

JIB – Dutton 3 run (Godsey kick)

JIB – Dutton 38 run (kick blocked)

C – Lasley 58 run (pass failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: C 11, JIB 14; Rushes-Yards: C 22-180, JIB 32-166; Passing Yards: C 84, JIB 94; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 10-20-4, JIB 4-8-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 4-3, JIB 1-0; Penalties-Yards: C 6-45, JIB 6-53; Punts-Average: C 1-25, JIB 3-35.

Thomas Walker 40, Eastside 20

Darin Gulley got it done through the air and Dylan McCurry spearheaded the ground attack as the Thomas Walker Pioneers posted a Cumberland District victory over visiting Eastside.

Gulley completed 10 of his 14 passes for 211 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Landon Lowe snagged two of those scoring strikes, while Riley McCurry (three catches, 98 yards) also hauled in a TD pass.

McCurry needed just 12 carries to pile up his rushing yardage and scored a touchdown. Xander Spears (23 carries, 141 yards, two TDs) also had a productive night toting the pigskin.

Thomas Walker (3-5) finished with 561 yards of total offense, while Eastside finished with 274.

Noah Cavin led the defense.

Eastside (0-9) got 207 passing yards from Payton Adkins with Eli McCoy being his primary target with five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Trent had the other touchdown for Eastside.

Eastside 6 8 0 6—20

Thomas Walker 16 12 0 12—40

Scoring Summary

TW – Lowe 40 pass from Gulley (Spears run)

TW – R. McCurry 54 pass from Gulley (Gulley run)

E – McCoy 44 pass from Adkins (kick failed)

TW – Spears 17 run (pass failed)

TW – Lowe 26 pass from Gulley (kick failed)

E – McCoy 35 pass from Adkins (N. Ward run)

TW – Spears 10 run (pass failed)

E – Trent 18 run (pass failed)

TW – D. McCurry 58 run (pass failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: E 13, TW 21; Rushes-Yards: E 25-67, TW 43-351; Passing Yards: E 207, TW 10; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 8-28-0, TW 10-14-1; Fumbles-Lost: E 1-0, TW 2-2; Penalties-Yards: E 8-46, TW 10-75; Punts-Average: E 6-31, TW 1-35.

Tazewell 28, Marion 13

Cassius Harris and Kaizon Taylor scored fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Tazewell Bulldogs pulled away late for a Southwest District win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

Marion (1-7) trailed just 14-13 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a 20-play drive that consumed the entire third quarter and early moments of the fourth quarter – 13:28 of the clock in total – but the march came up empty on 4th-and-5 at Tazewell’s 5-yard line as the ‘Canes failed to score.

That was the momentum-shifter as Tazewell tacked on those two TDs.

Sophomore quarterback Carter Creasy of the Bulldogs was 23-of-27 for 293 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 63 yards on 10 carries.

Harris caught 12 passes for 204 yards and two scores and Taylor contributed 69 rushing yards as Tazewell tallied 446 yards of total offense. Brock Alley had 12 ½ tackles and a key fourth-quarter sack to lead the defensive unit for the Bulldogs.

Kendrick Smith had an interception return for a score and J.B. Carroll collected a touchdown run for Marion.

Twin Springs 48, Cumberland Gap 8

Ryan Horne rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns – on just six touches – as the Twin Springs Titans throttled the visiting Panthers of Cumberland Gap.

Horne scored on TD runs of 66, 3, 90 and 54 yards as Twin Springs rang up 345 yards of total offense on just 20 plays from scrimmage.

Twin Springs quarterback Abel Dingus rushed for a touchdown and also completed his only pass attempt to Colten Kilgore for a score. That came one week after Dingus’ only pass went for a touchdown in a 44-7 overpowering of Eastside.

James Craig had seven solo tackles for Twin Springs as the Titans limited Cumberland Gap to 159 yards of total offense. Isaiah Daniels had the lone touchdown for the team from Northeast Tennessee.

Twin Springs 21 20 7 0—48

Cumberland Gap 0 0 0 8—8

Scoring Summary

TS – Horne 66 run (Myers kick)

TS – Horne 3 run (Myers kick)

TS – Kilgore 15 pass from Dingus (Myers kick)

TS – Horne 90 run (Myers kick)

TS – Dingus 1 run (Myers kick)

TS – Horne 54 run (kick failed)

TS – Pascual 2 run (Myers kick)

CG – Daniels 10 run (Daniels run)

Team Stats

First Downs: CG 13, TS 9; Rushes-Yards: CG 44-133; TS 15-330; Passing Yards: CG 26, TS 15; Comp.-Att.-Int.: CG 1-2-0; TS 1-1-0; Fumbles-Lost: CG 2-1, TS 0-0; Penalties-Yards: CG 5-30, TS 4-48; Punts-Average: CG 3-25, TS 0-0