Honaker's Lowe scores 8 Tds in upset win over Patrick Henry

In what will go down as one of the wildest high school football games in Southwest Virginia in 2022, Honaker junior Aidan Lowe had the best single-game performance the area has seen this year.

Lowe scored eight touchdowns as the Tigers took a stunning 52-49 non-district win over the visiting Patrick Henry Rebels on Friday night.

If it wasn’t enough that Honaker (5-3) overcame a 21-0 second-quarter deficit against a PH team that entered the night ranked first in regards to the VHSL playoff power points rating scale, Lowe put on a performance for the ages.

He rushed for 212 yards on 19 carries and reached the end zone from 9, 2, 51 and 7 yards. Lowe caught six passes for 90 yards and hauled in scoring strikes from Parker Bandy that covered 17, 11, 4 and 48 yards. That 48-yarder gave the Tigers the lead for good with 10:36 remaining. Lowe was also credited with six solo tackles.

“He is a special football player and young man,” Honaker coach Todd Tiller said. “He had an amazing game and we needed every one of the eight touchdowns he had tonight. When we need a play we call his number and he always answers. I’m so proud of the young man and the team on their performance tonight.”

J-Kwon McFail had 251 rushing yards and four touchdowns for PH (5-3), while Eli Delp caught two touchdown passes from Ben Belcher.

Virginia High 49, Chilhowie 7

Brody Jones recorded two defensive touchdowns and threw for another score to lead the Bearcats to a non-district win over the Warriors.

Jones ran for 55 yards on just three carries and completed four passes for 61 yards, including an 11-yard scoring pass to Patrick Poku. He started the scoring by returning a fumble 55 yards and later took an interception 85 yards for another score. Dashaun ran for two touchdowns, Alijah Burks added one and Logan Slagle returned an interception for a score.

Chilhowie (0-8) was led by Ian Sturgill, who ran for 64 yards on 11 carries, including an 8-yard second quarter touchdown run.

Gate City 54, John Battle 21

John Battle junior Broadie Bailey scored two touchdowns, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Trojans were trounced by the red-hot Gate City Blue Devils.

Ethan Fleming scored touchdowns on runs of 68, 21 and 48 yards for Gate City (6-2) as the Blue Devils won their sixth straight game and are well on their way to the first playoff berth in three years.

Izaya Selz also scored a touchdown for Battle, which fell to 5-38 all-time against Gate City.

Lee High 35, Wise Central 30

Trailing by 10 points early in the fourth quarter on Friday night, Grayson Huff and the Lee High Generals got tough.

Huff scored the go-ahead touchdown on a fumble return and also had a touchdown run in crunch time as head coach Joey Carroll’s club earned a Mountain 7 District win over Wise County Central and clinched a playoff berth.

Brynnen Pendergraft unleashed a 54-yard TD pass to Konner Early with 11:45 remaining to pull Lee within 24-21. On Central’s ensuing possession, Huff scooped up a loose ball and took it 34 yards to the house to give the Generals a lead they never relinquished.

Alec Gent led Central with 157 rushing yards, while quarterback Braeden Church passed for 156 yards and a score, while rushing for 50 yards and two TDs.

J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 12

Brayden Dutton scored five first-half touchdowns as the J.I. Burton Raiders rolled to a Cumberland District road win over the Castlewood Blue Devils.

Dutton caught a 17-yard scoring strike from Noa Godsey, ripped off TD runs of 9, 3 and 38 yards and also returned a kickoff 75 yards to the end zone. Dutton finished with 90 rushing yards on seven carries., while Godsey passed for 94 yards and three scores. The Raiders (4-4) also received two touchdowns from Ian Tate in building a 49-6 halftime lead.

Castlewood (1-7) committed seven turnovers in losing its seventh straight game. Austin Kiser and Kaden Lasley scored the Blue Devils’ touchdowns with Lasley gaining 83 yards on nine carries.

Thomas Walker 40, Eastside 20

Darin Gulley got it done through the air and Dylan McCurry spearheaded the ground attack as the Thomas Walker Pioneers posted a Cumberland District victory over visiting Eastside.

Gulley completed 10 of his 14 passes for 211 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Landon Lowe snagged two of those scoring strikes, while Riley McCurry (three catches, 98 yards) also hauled in a TD pass. Xander Spears (23 carries, 141 yards, two TDs) also had a productive night toting the pigskin.

Eastside (0-9) got 207 passing yards from Payton Adkins with Eli McCoy being his primary target with five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Tazewell 28, Marion 13

Cassius Harris and Kaizon Taylor scored fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Tazewell Bulldogs pulled away late for a Southwest District win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

Sophomore quarterback Carter Creasy of the Bulldogs was 23-of-27 for 293 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 63 yards on 10 carries.

Harris caught 12 passes for 204 yards and two scores and Taylor contributed 69 rushing yards as Tazewell tallied 446 yards of total offense. Brock Alley had 12 ½ tackles and a key fourth-quarter sack to lead the defensive unit for the Bulldogs.

Kendrick Smith had an interception return for a score and J.B. Carroll collected a touchdown run for Marion, which trailed 14-13 at halftime.

Twin Springs 48, Cumberland Gap 8

Ryan Horne rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns – on just six touches – as the Twin Springs Titans throttled the visiting Panthers of Cumberland Gap.

Horne scored on TD runs of 66, 3, 90 and 54 yards as Twin Springs rang up 345 yards of total offense on just 20 plays from scrimmage.

Twin Springs quarterback Abel Dingus rushed for a touchdown and also completed his only pass attempt to Colten Kilgore for a score.