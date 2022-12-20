Honaker tops Twin Valley in Holiday Hoops

BRISTOL, Tn. – After a team dropped out, in a quirk of scheduling, a couple of Black Diamond District clubs played in the 26th annual Doc Maples Holiday Hoops Tournament at Viking Hall.

It was a wild one, with Honaker rallying for a 40-36 victory over Twin Valley.

“We’re definitely in an offensive slump,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “We’re trying to find the identity of a new team, with everyone settling into a new role from last year after graduating two seniors [Lara McClanahan and Kylie Vance]. They are more than capable, we have players that can do it, we just have to settle down and play basketball.”

Ally Bales dropped in a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Panthers a 36-34 advantage in the fourth quarter. Both teams had a couple of empty possessions, but the tide turned when Kalli Miller had a steal for the Tigers. They got the ball to Tailor Nolley, who hit a layup and calmly sank a foul shot to put Honaker in the lead.

Miller came up with another steal, and Twin Valley threw the ball away on an in-bounds play for three consecutive turnovers, their downfall.

“We knew we could play with them,” Twin Valley coach Brian Moore said. “We made too many mistakes in the last two minutes of the game to deserve to win. As a team, we’re not at a point where we can finish out a game like this. It’s almost like we’re afraid to win.”

Miller was fouled and made 1-of-2 from the line to make it a two-point game with 35 seconds left. After a Twin Valley miss, Alayna McNulty made a couple of clutch foul shots with 18 ticks left on the clock to put it away. The Panthers attempted a couple of shots before the horn sounded but could get nothing to fall.

Defense was the difference in the game for Honaker. Twin Valley had well over 20 turnovers in the contest, Miller led the Tigers with 12 steals and Valeigh Stevens with four thefts. It made up for a dismal night shooting the ball. Honaker was 15-of-60 from the floor, making only 25 percent of their shots.

“I’m a firm believer that defense wins ballgames,” Coach Miller said. “I have to hand my hat on that one. We had to turn Twin Valley over and get the ball. That’s what we did, we weren’t putting the ball in the basket on our end, so we had to step up on defense.”

Haylee Moore and Bales shared scoring honors for Twin Valley (4-4) with 13 points each.

Kate Jessee scored 11 points and pulled 11 rebounds for Honaker (5-2). McNulty had a game-high 14 points and five boards. Nolley scored 11 points with six rebounds and three steals.

High Point Christian (NC) 52, West Ridge 48

The opening game of the tournament was another close one. West Ridge led most of the second half and by as many as eight points early in the fourth quarter. But led by Kylie Torrence, High Point Christian ended the game on a 14-4 sprint for a come-from-behind 52-38 triumph over the Wolves.

“This is a great win for us, I’ve been talking to my team about finishing games, this was a quality team for us to do that against,” said High Point Christian coach Brittany Drew. “We could have thrown in the towel. I liked our fight and how we finished it.”

Torrence, only a sophomore, was a difference-maker, finishing with 20 points, including 11 points in the final five minutes of the contest. Angel Walker scored 11 points for the Cougars.

“It was like a switch went off,” Drew said. “I was like, Kylie wake up, Kylie wake up. She was active on defense and filled in the pieces that we needed. Kylie is so young, I just want to teach her some consistency, I’m so glad she did that. We needed her.”

West Ridge was led by Fallon Taylor and Alexis Hood with 11 points. It was a tough loss, for the Wolves being outscored 19-11 in the final eight minutes.

“I’m very disappointed in our effort and toughness,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “We came out soft and let them do what they wanted. It’s a very disappointing loss.”