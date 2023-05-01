The Honaker Tigers still rule the Black Diamond District and are two wins away from adding another trophy to their large collection.

Connor Musick tossed a no-hitter as Honaker earned an 11-1 win over Grundy in the first game of a baseball doubleheader on Monday and the Tigers completed the sweep with a 5-2 victory in the nightcap.

Honaker can clinch the BDD regular-season title today as the Tigers host Twin Valley in a doubleheader. This is the Tigers’ last season in the league as they move to the Hogoheegee in the fall.

Musick struck out nine and did not issue a walk in Monday’s opener and he aided his cause by going 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and a RBI. Jax Horn added three hits, while Jake Hilton tallied two RBIs.

Grundy got its lone run as Dylan Boyd scored on a sacrifice fly from Bricne Lambert in the fourth inning.

Matthew Nunley went 3-for-3 and was the winning pitcher in the nightcap as he struck out seven. Logan Boyd and Justin Weaver scored the Golden Wave’s runs.

Eastside 20, J.I. Burton 2

A Cumberland District showdown turned into another high-scoring onslaught by the Eastside Spartans.

Clay Ward, Jaxsyn Collins and Eli McCoy all homered as for the Spartans (12-2, 7-0) with Ward finishing with four RBIs and Collins driving in three runs.

Christopher Steele added three hits for Eastside, which put 27 runs on the board against Thomas Walker last week.

Burton (5-8, 3-3) received two hits from Clay Hart.

Unicoi County 6, Tennessee High 2

Lucas Slagle hit a two-run homer in the first inning and also pitched two scoreless innings to set the tone as the Unicoi County Blue Devils topped Tennessee High.

THS (20-5, 10-2) had already wrapped up the Upper Lakes Conference regular-season title and the Vikings will be the top seed for this week’s District 1-AAA tournament. Ashton Leonard and Rylan Lambert scored the runs for the Vikings.

Thomas Walker 8, Castlewood 5

Adam Hollandsworth went 2-for-4 with three RBIs as the Thomas Walker Pioneers used a fast start to collect a Cumberland District victory.

Aidan Grabeel scored three runs, Jordan Bertram had two hits and winning pitcher Cameron Grabeel struck out 11 over 5 2/3 innings. TW built a 6-0 lead after two innings and withstood a late charge by the Blue Devils.

Payton King went 3-for-4 and scored two runs for Castlewood, while Aden Phillips, Kayden Lasley and Ryan Salyers each finished with two hits apiece. Salyers homered in the loss.

Pulaski County 15, George Wythe 2

Johnny Anderson pitched four strong innings and also had two hits as Pulaski County pummeled the homestanding Maroons.

Nick Golden added three hits for the victors. George Wythe’s runs were scored by Austin Repass and Colton Green.

Tazewell 11, Graham 4

There was no letdown for the Tazewell Bulldogs.

Two days after winning the Coppinger Invitational, head coach Brandon McDaniel’s club rolled to a Southwest District win as Luke Childress had three RBIs and Cole Cline collected three hits.

Graham received two hits apiece from Trey Lambert and Cooper Hale.

Lee High 6, Ridgeview 2

Jacob Crouse and Jacob Leonard each had three hits as the Lee High Generals earned a Mountain 7 District victory.

Lee scored four times in the top of the seventh inning. Chandler Mullins added two RBIs and also teamed with Caleb Leonard to pitch a three-hitter.

Lebanon 18, Patrick Henry 1

Nathan Phillips and Zach Hertig combined to go 6-for-8 with four doubles and seven RBIs as the Lebanon Pioneers pounded Patrick Henry for a Hogoheegee District victory.

Eli Breeding added three hits, while Dagan Barton tallied three RBIs. Jacob Crabtree and Seth Buchanan supplied two hits apiece.

Lebanon scored 10 runs in the first inning and has beaten PH twice this season by a combined count of 30-1.

Barton and Breeding combined to pitch a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Hamilton Addair had Patrick Henry’s only hit, while Connor Kausch scored the lone run.

Sullivan East 20, Chuckey-Doak 3

The Sullivan East Patriots had plenty to celebrate.

It was Senior Night for nine players on the roster.

John McKamey, the baseball coach at East for 19 seasons and the guy who the field at the school in Bluff City is named after.

There was also the 20-run outburst produced by the team. East scored nine times in the first inning as a two-run blast from Ethan Waters was the highlight.

GIRLS SOCCER

Graham 6, Virginia High 1

Ella Dales scored four goals and Cadence Owen had the other two scores as the Graham G-Girls dominated Monday’s Southwest District showdown with Virginia High in Bristol.

Reagyn Ramsey doled out two assists in the victory.

Wise Central 7, Lebanon 0

Olivia Webb scored five goals as Wise County Central overpowered Lebanon for a non-district victory.

Bella Newberry and Brylan Adkins also scored for the Warriors with Geanette Boggs, Katelan Bishop and Ameera Youmessi dishing out assists.

Rhiannon Barton was in goal for the shutout.

BOYS SOCCER

Holston 8, Grundy 0

Conner Finley scored two goals and was one of seven Holston players to find the back of the net as the Cavaliers crushed Grundy.

Seciley Quina had a goal and two assists, while Noah Cousins scored one goal and assisted on another. Harper Collie, Ashton Keith, Griffin Hall and Reed Smith also joined the goal-scoring party with senior Raelin Bowman adding an assist.

Lebanon 4, Wise Central 0

Juan Hernandez, Kalib Simmons, Eli Taylor and Carter Dillon scored goals as Lebanon blanked Wise County Central.

SOFTBALL

Grundy 21, Twin Valley 6

Emily O’Quinn had four hits and four RBIs as the Grundy Golden Wave trounced Twin Valley for a Black Diamond District victory.

Tiffany Deel added three hits for Grundy, while Ally Blankenship drove in two runs. A nine-run fifth inning sealed the deal for the Wave.

Rayne Hawthorne had four RBIs to lead Twin Valley.

Unicoi County 8, West Ridge 7

The Blue Devils scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a walk-off win over the Wolves of West Ridge.

Destiny Bridges had four hits to lead the way for Unicoi County.

Madison Chapman led West Ridge with three hits and three RBIs, while Lacy Fugate drove in two runs and Elliana Goodwin tallied two hits.

Honaker 12, Northwood 1

Kiley Ray had three hits and Gracie Shelton pitched a two-hitter as Honaker handled Northwood in five innings for a non-district victory.

Madalyn Dye also had three hitst, while Josie McGlothlin (2-for-3, two doubles, two RBIs), Riley Hart (2-for-4, two runs) also played well.

Daniel Boone 10, Sullivan East 2

Maci Masters mashed a home run and Riley Croley collected three RBIs as Daniel Boone drubbed the Patriots.

Keelye Fields hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to get East on the scoreboard. She finished with two hits.

Tennessee High 12, Abingdon 2

Lily Ware and Ashley Worley mashed homer runs as the Tennessee High Vikings overpowered Abingdon for a five-inning win.

Ware had four RBIs, while Worley drove in three runs. Senior pitcher Rylee Fields struck out six in a four-hitter.

Kinley Brooks and Taylor Jennings scored Abingdon’s runs.

Lebanon 8, Patrick Henry 0

Morgan Varney had two hits and Erin Rasnake pitched a shutout as the Pioneers posted a Hogoheegee District road win over the Rebels.

Patrick Henry received two hits apiece from Sophia Wright and Abbey Widener.

Gate City 11, Wise Central 2

Lauren Monroe mashed a three-run homer in the third inning and KK Baker crushed a grand slam in the sixth as Gate City whipped Wise County Central and remained atop the Mountain 7 District.

Baker was also the winning pitcher.

Taylor Cochran and Lauren Jackson each had two hits for Central.