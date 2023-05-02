Jax Horn threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out nine in the Tigers’ opening game 14-0 home win over Twin Valley on Tuesday night.

Connor Musick had two hits, scored twice and swiped four bases, while Eli McGlothlin had two hits, three RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Jake Hilton added a double, single and two RBI. Isaac Cooper struck out eight in a losing effort for the Panthers.

Honaker clinched the Black Diamond District title with a second game 21-0 rout of the Panthers, scoring 17 runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Logan Boyd had two triples, four RBIs and two runs scored and Nick Ball pitched three innings and struck out six, while scoring two runs. Hilton drove in two runs and had two RBIs. Timmy Hurley doubled and scored twice for Twin Valley. Cooper added a third hit for the Panthers.

Lebanon 11, Northwood 1

Chance Parker homered, and Nathan Phillips and Carter Hess combined to allow just one hit in a Hogoheegee District road win over the Panthers.

Zach Hertig, Nick Belcher and Parker drove in two runs apiece. Dagan Barton scored twice and Hertig, Parker and Belcher had two hits apiece.

Drew Caldwell had Northwood’s lone hit and RBI. Denim Kirk, who took the loss, scored for the Panthers.

John Battle 17, Gate City 3

Evan Hankins homered, doubled, drove in three runs and scored three more in leading the Trojans’ 15-hit attack in a Mountain 7 District road win over the Blue Devils.

Broadie Bailey drove in three runs and Elijah Childress tallied two doubles and three runs scored. Parker Gobble tripled, singled, scored twice and added two RBIs.

Noah Sills worked the five-inning complete game, allowing five hits and three fourth innings runs, two of which were earned.

Gate City was paced by Zack DePriest, who had a double and three RBIs.

Wise County Central 4, Lee High 0

Ashton Bolling doubled and scored two runs and Robbie Wilson drove in two runs to lead the Warriors to a Mountain 7 District home shutout of the Generals.

Wilson allowed just three hits, while striking out nine and walking two to pick up the win.

Jacob Leonard had two hits for Lee High.

Abingdon 8, Union 5

Daniel Fellhauer tripled and drove in a run and Braylen DeBusk also added an RBI in the Falcons’ Mountain 7 District home win over the Bears.

Jett Humphreys picked up the win, while Beckett Dotson got the save for Abingdon.

Espn Evans had two hits and three RBIs and Eli Blanton added two hits for Union.

Both teams scored five runs in the third inning. The Falcons (12-4, 9-0) scored a run apiece over the final three innings.

Rural Retreat 14, Patrick Henry 4

Tucker Fontaine went 3-for-4, scored four runs and tallied two RBIs as the Rural Retreat Indians earned a Hogoheegee District victory.

Brady Sturgill added three RBIs in the win, while Caleb Roberts and Kaiden Atkinson each had two hits and two RBIs. Rural Retreat scored eight runs in the first inning and cruised the rest of the way.

Carson Street led PH with two hits.

Virginia High 3, Richlands 1

Cody Griffith’s tiebreaking two-run double in the top of the fifth inning was the big knock as Virginia High remained atop the Southwest District with a crucial road win.

Ollie Foy struck out 10 over six strong innings for the Bearcats, while Like Whitt pitched a scores seventh inning for the save. Richlands had just three hits.

Virginia High managed just four hits against Richlands hurler Levi White. White also had two hits at the plate.

Chilhowie 13, Holston 6

Brandon Bush had four hits and Noah Hill hammered out a three-run double as Chilhowie began an important week with a Hogoheegee District win.

The Warriors (11-5) host Lebanon on Thursday and Rural Retreat on Friday in a couple of important contests. Chilhowie finished with 14 hits.

Dustin Bott went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs to lead Holston.

Tazewell 8, Marion 4

Luke Childress and Walker Patterson hit doubles as Tazewell rallied for a Southwest District road win.

The Bulldogs erased a 4-0 deficit and scored five times in the fifth inning to take the lead for good.

Carter Salyers and Mason Pugh connected for doubles for Marion.

SOFTBALL

Holston 7, Chilhowie 6

M.J. Musser scored on Sydney Bishop’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning as Holston earned a Hogoheegee District victory.

Holston overcame deficits of 5-0 and 6-4 and the Cavaliers scored thrice in the bottom of the seventh to notch the walk-off win.

Musser, Molly Turner, Rily Cobler and Kinsey Bradley each had two hits, while Brianna Robbins recorded two RBIs.

Kayla Roland went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Chilhowie, while Carrigan Heath had three hits as well in the loss.

J.I. Burton 4, Eastside 2

The Raiders recorded a key Cumberland District win over defending league champion Eastside.

Richlands 4, Virginia High 0

Arin Rife struck out 18 batters and allowed just one hit in the Blue Tornado’s Southwest District home win over the Bearcats.

Erica Lamie had three hits, including a triple and double, and Kira Vance homered and scored twice for the Blue Tornado. Haleigh Martin and Rife had two RBIs apiece.

Aidan James had the lone hit for Virginia High.

Lebanon 19, Northwood 5

Chloe Couch had four hits and scored four runs for Lebanon, which tallied 11 first inning runs and six in the second inning in a Hogoheegee District road win over the Panthers.

Madison Hill and Kylan Brooks scored three runs apiece for the Pioneers.

Sydney Carter led Northwood with four RBIs and three hits.

Patrick Henry 9, Rural Retreat 3

Sophia Wright had three hits and picked up the win in the Rebels’ Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.

Abbey Widener had three hits, including a double, while Marah Woodlee had two hits for Patrick Henry.

Olivia Bailey and Elaina Terry had two hits each for Rural Retreat. One of Bailey’s hits was a triple.

BOYS SOCCER

Patrick Henry 1, Rural Retreat 1

Mason Cook scored in overtime as the Rebels and Indians finished in a soccer tie.

Nick Hudson had nine saves in goal for Patrick Henry.

Abingdon 8, Union 1

Pickett Johnson and Isaac Robins had three goals apiece to lead the Falcons to a Mountain 7 District shutout of the Bears.

Mason Sollien and Tyler Rogers also scored for Abingdon. Ryan Kreps had two assists, while Will Dorton, Caleb Denton, Johnson and Sollien had one apiece.

GIRLS SOCCER

Virginia High 5, Richlands 1

Mary Katherine Wilson scored two goals as the Bearcats recorded a win over Richlands.

Junior Shay Cannon scored her first goal of the season for VHS, while Mia Jarvis and Aly Wright also found the back of the net. Wright and Myra Kariuki added assists.

Addy Lane-Queen scored the goal for Richlands.

TENNIS

Sullivan East sweeps Falcons

Sullivan East won a pair of matches over Volunteer.

The girls defeated the Falcons 9-0, while the boys won 8-1.

LATE MONDAY

BASEBALL

Rye Cove 8, Twin Springs 5

Jon Kern pitched a complete-game seven-hitter and Landon Lane went 3-for-3 and scored three runs as Rye Cove topped its biggest rival for a Cumberland District win.

BOYS SOCCER

Virginia High 5, Graham 3

Seniors Prince Poku and Patrick Poku each had two goals and an assist as Virginia High remained atop the Southwest District with an important win over the visiting G-Men.

SOFTBALL

Rye Cove 3, Twin Springs 0

Eden Muncy pitched a three-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and also smashed a solo home run as Rye Cove improved to 17-0.