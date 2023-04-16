ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon couple is changing the face of farming by launching a cutting-edge technique that’s not typical to the Appalachian way of doing things.

Scott Ramsey and his wife Rebecca say their Wyndale Gardens is like a miniature version of a natural ecosystem, allowing them to raise greenhouse lettuce and other greens in water — not soil.

The new generation of farmers are local pioneers in a practice called aquaponics — a combination of aquaculture, or fish farming, and hydroponics, which is growing vegetables in water without soil.

According to the couple, their farm may be one of the first aquaponics operations in the Commonwealth to be certified by Good Agriculture Practices, or GAP, a program that verifies fruits and vegetables are produced, packed, handled, and stored using sound food safety practices.

The food is grown as organically as possible, according to Ramsey. No pesticides or fungicides are used.

“It’s as natural and clean as you can get,” he said.

“It’s a completely closed loop system that’s designed to utilize fish emulsion to provide all the nutrients needed to grow our food.”

The 150 Blue Nile tilapia fish raised on the farm get put to work in the process. Bacteria convert the fish waste into a fertilizer for plant growth. And, in turn, the nutrient-dense plants clean the water that is reused for farming the fish. The cycle starts all over again.

Producing as many as 1,200 heads of lettuce each month, the couple is gearing up to expand this summer with two additional greenhouses for their 10 varieties of lettuce — artisan Romaine, kale, arugula, Swiss chard, and a spring mix containing little gems, oak leaf, sweet crisp, and butter lettuce.

“I’m playing around with growing iceberg lettuce, too,” he said.

“A head of butter lettuce is sold with the roots attached which allows it to stay fresh longer.”

The artisan romaine is a popular variety at the farm. “It’s dense with more leaves and less stalk. And, the taste is a lot better, too.”

The couple sells their fresh produce year round at the Abingdon Farmers Market where they typically sell out each market day. They also manage an online store and a subscription service where customers place orders to be picked up or delivered weekly or bi-weekly. Deliveries are made to customers in locations from Damascus to Bristol.

In addition, Wyndale Gardens is catching the attention of local retailers, such as Food City in Abingdon, which will carry the spring mix and butter lettuce in their store this spring.

Primarily focusing on wholesale markets, the couple has made arrangements to sell their produce to Bristol Virginia City Schools for supplying salad bars in the school cafeterias.

“There’s a big push now by the USDA for the farm-to-school initiative where school districts purchase regional foods,” said Ramsey, who plans to target other school districts in Southwest Virginia.

Sustainable farming

The genesis for the business is a small hydroponic grow tower that is nostalgically displayed in their greenhouse.

The couple, who was living in Colorado at the time, purchased the small tower two years ago when the pandemic sparked their interests in growing their own food and becoming more self sustaining.

“We watched our supply chains get disrupted during the pandemic. It was a fearful time,” said Ramsey. “We started questioning where our food comes from — things we never had thought of before.”

After much research, the couple found out about aquaponics and replacing synthetic fertilizers with fish emulsions. “I didn’t like the idea of using synthetic fertilizers. It’s bad for the environment,” he said.

In 2020, when the pandemic began to reshape the workspace, the couple purchased a recreational vehicle and took their home on the road, setting out for a 12-week cross-country tour from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.

They stayed at family-owned farms, local wineries and breweries, and state parks along the way, talking to other farmers and listening to advice.

“The trip fundamentally changed the direction in our lives,” said Ramsey.

Instead of using money they had saved for purchasing a home, they took a leap of faith and embarked on growing a business that would satisfy their passion for agriculture as well as make an investment in the local food chain.

“We are supporting local schools and farming in a way that’s sustainable and will provide longevity for the community,” said Rebecca. “It also highlights what Southwest Virginia has to offer.”

Searching for land for their new business venture, the couple made their way to Southwest Virginia, where Ramsey was raised.

“With Washington County being one of the largest agriculture areas in Virginia, it made sense to start our own grown operation here,” said Ramsey. “We’ve lived and traveled all over the world. The beauty, people, and climate of Southwest Virginia are unparalleled. We love it here.”

Fishing for answers

Ramsey, who until recently worked for a consulting firm as a technology consultant, and Rebecca, who teaches at Rhea Valley Elementary in Washington County, Virginia, have spent hours reading books and researching the aquaponics system.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be learning all about water,” said Rebecca. “I grew up in Florida and we had pools, and that’s about as close to water chemistry as I ever got,” she laughed.

They hired a consultant in Colorado to design their own aquaponics system.

The 8 feet x 50 feet grow bed is housed inside a greenhouse situated among green pastures and rolling hills on Wyndale Road outside of town.

Blue tilapia is raised in two 300-gallon tanks in the greenhouse where a sophisticated system channels nutrients from filtered fish water to the plants.

“Naturally occurring bacteria break down fish ammonia and emulsion to create an all-natural fertilizer,” Ramsey explained. “This solution provides all the nutrients needed for rapid and nutrient dense plant growth. As plants uptake their nutrients they are also acting as a filter to clean the water, which is then returned to the fish tanks creating a completely closed loop ecosystem.”

The greens are grown in 44 raft beds with each raft bed containing 28 growing spaces.

“It works pretty much like a food conveyor belt,” said Ramsey. “Organic seeds are grown in biodegradable trays. The tiny plants get transplanted from the nursery and as they grow they move down the line until harvested.”

Once harvested, the greens are put into containers and stored in coolers.

“It’s as fresh as you can get,” he said.

To learn more about Wyndale Gardens, visit the website at www.wyndalegardens.com and check out their Facebook page.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.