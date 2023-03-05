Whoever said leftover biscuits aren’t just as good?

In the case of a regional band whimsically named Leftover Biscuits, they may be even better.

A group of eclectic musicians, each located in communities along a stretch of the Appalachian Mountains, are taking their old-time music from the porch to the stage where audiences sing and dance along to their traditional tunes of the region.

Celebrating the deep roots of old-time music, the musicians perform on banjo, fiddle, guitar, and bass and, of course, with an occasional display of the high-energy flat foot dancing.

The distance between the valleys and hills of the Appalachian Mountains doesn’t keep the eclectic group from coming together to honor what these mountains have celebrated for generations — a music that was born from a community of people and places of the mountain region generations ago.

Dr. Mark Handy, an Abingdon family physician, is the group’s banjo player, and his cousin Joy Patton, accompanies on fiddle, both living in Alleghany County, North Carolina; Roger Stamper, the guitarist, is from Stokes County, North Carolina; and Tammy Martin, a retired Washington County educator, plays bass and resides in Washington County, Virginia.

Also joining them at most performances on washboard is C.T. Janey, an award-winning flat foot dancer from Floyd, Virginia.

Leftover Biscuits formed in 2021 somewhat by accident, performing as a fill-in group at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia.

Handy, a board member for the Carter Family Fold, called on his music friends at the last minute when a group canceled at the venue. What started out as a one-time gig wound up turning into a brand new band of musicians, each sharing their passion for old-time music and its rich heritage.

Since that fateful performance at the Carter Fold, the long-distance friends have taken their style of music to venues such as Floyd Country Store in Floyd, Virginia, Galax Fiddlers Convention in Galax, Virginia, and the newly renovated Blackwell Chapel Store in Meadowview.

“A friend gave us the name Leftover Biscuits because we all are musicians from other groups,” said Martin, who was a founding member of Fire in the Kitchen, an Appalachian and Celtic group, which disbanded in 2019 after a 17-year run. Martin is also known as an independent artist on the hammered dulcimer in the region and continues to share her music celebrating 32 years this year.

“History is important to me,” she said. “Old-time music is part of our culture and it needs to be preserved. It’s been my life mission to preserve the Appalachian dance tunes and ballads.”

The simple dance tunes are memorable melodies with lively beats that make you want to get up from your seats and join the fun. Many of the songs hearken back generations ago with names like Sally Ann, Red Hen Hop, Cumberland Gap, and Rocky Island.

“I was playing bass and stomping my foot the other night as we performed. I just felt energized from the music and seeing the audience so responsive,” Martin said.

When the music starts, the musicians become like family, enjoying a bond that’s held together by a style of music that defines Appalachian’s past.

“When you kick off that first tune — even if you’re just practicing — you can see the connection you have with the other people playing,” said Stamper. “It’s an amazing bond. You can anticipate what the person is going to play before they even play it.”

Preserving history

Most Appalachian musicians didn’t have the luxury of formal training generations ago. Instead, they learned from family members or sometimes by ear.

Music was an integral part of Stamper’s childhood, growing up in Independence, Virginia. He started playing the fiddle at age six.

“I guess I learned by watching at my father’s knee,” he said.

Listening to his father play the fiddle in the evenings on the front porch, Stamper became the next generation to learn the craft.

“My mother told me to go to the garden and get two sticks, one for over my shoulder and the other one for a bow and stand in front of my dad,” Stamper related. “In less than a week, he came home with a three-quarter size fiddle for me. I was off and running.”

The young musician played at his first fiddler’s convention in Fries, Virginia, in 1967 at the age of 7.

“I remember I played the song ‘Turkey in the Straw.’ I still play it today.”

Stamper and his family attended fiddler’s conventions for years while he was growing up.

“We’d drive to Galax in our ’59 Mercury on Saturdays,” he reminisced.

As a youngster, he learned many lessons from Whitetop musicians known for their fiddle playing skills. “Dad liked Albert Hash in Whitetop and we’d visit musicians Emily and Thornton Spencer and a lot of the folks there. We spent time picking up what we could from them,” Stamper said.

The musician has played with several old-time music groups over the years, including Zephyr Lightning Bolt and Mountain Park Old Time Band.

“Fiddle players are interesting people,” Stamper said. “They pass down their instruments unlike guitar players who like to purchase new ones,” he said.

Stamper’s fiddle is a third-generation instrument, originating from his grandfather.

“I’d say it’s about 200 years old,” he said.

Growing up in Alleghany County, Handy and his cousin Joy also learned to play the banjo from a family member, their great-grandfather Frank.

“I bought my first banjo with money from selling hogs,” said Handy, whose passion for Appalachian-style music has led him to become an accomplished banjo player and champion clogger. He was a member of the former Mountain Park Old Time Band and currently performs with Tune Town Band, which won Vocal Group of the Year at Blue Ridge Acoustic Uprising in 2014.

He’s a strong believer that music in itself is healing.

After working at the Abingdon office late at night, the physician drives more than an hour to get to his North Carolina home each night.

“When I get home, I play the banjo or bass for about an hour. It’s like my therapy,” he said.

The first instrument Patton learned was the claw hammer banjo. Her father, the late Fred Roupe of the band Swamp Grass was a big influence on Patton, who also learned to play the instrument from family members and musician friends.

In addition to playing with Leftover Biscuits, Patton is a member of the Tune Town Band.

“What I really love is playing on stage at a dance and watching the audience flat footing and two stepping,” Patton said.

“I always tell people the show is on the floor, not on the stage,” she said with a laugh.

You can find out more about Leftover Biscuits by visiting their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/leftoverbiscuitsstringband or their website at https://leftoverbiscuitsoldtimeband.com/home .

Upcoming Venues for Leftover Biscuits

March 31: Concert at the Store, 6 p.m., Blackwell Chapel Store, 29351 Rich Valley Road, Meadowview, Virginia

April 1: 6 p.m. Carter Family Fold Saturday Night Concert, 3449 A.P. Carter Hwy., Hiltons, Virginia

Aug. 5: 11:30 a.m. The Annual Carter Family Fold Festival, 3449 A.P. Carter Hwy., Hiltons, Virginia.

Aug. 19: 6 p.m. Crooked Road Wytheville Community College Bluegrass & Old-Time Jamboree, Snyder Auditorium (Grayson Hall), 1000 East Main St., Wytheville, Virginia

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.