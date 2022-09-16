Holt records first home win as Vikings run past Pioneers

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Tennessee High football coach Josh Holt rekindled his pioneer spirit Friday night.

The Vikings first-year head coach won his first game in the Stone Castle as Tennessee High rolled to a 34-10 defeat of David Crockett in an unexpectedly lopsided Region 1-5A matchup.

Holt also recorded his last career victory as a quarterback in the Stone Castle against Crockett – a playoff triumph for B.W. Holt’s Vikings in 2000.

Crockett had won at Tennessee High on late field goals during each of its past two visits, which made this one even more rewarding.

“It doesn’t get any better than this,” Holt said. “It really doesn’t. You earn everything you get against that bunch. They’re well-coached and they came in here prepared.”

The Vikings (1-0, 2-2) rushed for 324 yard on 45 carries, including touchdown runs from Maddox Fritts, Josh Green, quarterback Jimmy Phipps, Turner Elliott and Owen Brown.

Green finished with 142 yards on 11 carries, including a 58-yarder from one 21-yard-line to the other when the Vikings were salting away the victory.

Green was quick to credit the offensive line – tackles Preston Feagins and Carter Keesee, guards Micah Norton and Dorian Suggs and center Even Bedwell.

“I really can’t put it on us running backs,” Green said. “I’ve gotta give it to our offensive line. They busted their butts. I couldn’t be any more happy for my linemen. And when Turner scored, the joy in my heart – it was unbearable, man.”

It appeared another barnburner was brewing for most of three quarters. Fritts’ 4-yard TD on a nifty end-around call and Thatcher Hutton’s PAT gave the Vikings a 7-3 lead with 47 seconds left in the first half. Crockett (0-2, 2-3) got a 31-yard field goal from Chase Schroeck to open the scoring with 9:36 left in the first half.

Green’s 15-yard TD and the ensuing PAT made it 14-3 with 7:05 left in the third quarter. Crockett answered with an 8-yard TD from Jaevon Emile with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter.

The Vikings, however, responded three minutes later. Phipps scored on a 26-yard keeper around the right end to put Crockett in a 20-10 hole entering the fourth quarter.

From there, the Vikes imposed their will.

“We preach about all of those hard days we had in June in the heat, pushing that sled and those kinds of things,” Holt said. “We live off that. We jog off the field when others walk off the field. We want to be the most physical team on the field every week.

“(The running backs) are a tough group of guys – Owen Brown, Josh Green, Turner Elliott and those guys, even Jimmy at quarterback. We preach three and a half yards per carry. That’s our goal.”

The Pioneers lost defensive lineman Bryant Sybert early to an injury and were without two injured players – Garrett Clark and Hayden Wesley – who are arguably their two best defensive backs and two of their three top receivers due. But coach Hayden Chandley didn’t like how his team finished.

“Our starting secondary tonight had a combined six starts under their belts,” Chandley said. “But it is what it is. They had guys that got hurt and guys that had to step up. They did a better job than we did.

“We’ve gotta have guys step up. And we did that at times, but for the most part we didn’t.”

Defensive ends Marquis Phelps and Jashun Hernton and interior defensive lineman Chris Wilson had productive nights for the Vikings.

“We’re super-proud of that defensive front,” Holt said. “Marquis Phelps is a dog. He does a great job for us. The back end did a really good job of recognizing formations, jumping in the right coverages.”

Phipps had seven carries for 68 yards.

“Phipps has got some unknown wheels,” Green said.

Elliott had eight carries for 48 yards. Brown rushed for 47 yards on 10 carries.

Emile had 15 carries for 73 yards and a TD.

Tennessee High will visit Abingdon on Friday. David Crockett will “host” Pisgah (North Carolina) at Unicoi County High School on Friday due to the lights having not been reinstalled since the synthetic surface was put down in the offseason.

David Crockett 3 7 0 0 — 10

Tennessee High 7 13 0 14 — 34

Scoring summary

DC—Schroeck 31 FG

TH—Fritts 4 run (Hutton kick)

TH—Green 15 run (Hutton kick)

DB—Jae. Emile 8 run (Schroeck kick)

TH—Phipps 26 run (kick failed)

TH-Elliott 15 run (Hutton kick)

TH—Brown 2 run (Hutton kick)

Team stats

First Downs: DC 13; TH 18. Rush-yards: DC 29-202; TH 45-324. Pass yards: DC 68; TH 23. Comp-Att-Int: DC 6-14-0; TH 4-5-0. Fumbles-lost: DC 2-2; TH 0-0. Penalty-yards: DC 6-45; TH 5-55. Punts-Avg: DC 3-24.3; TH 1-41