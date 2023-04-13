ABINGDON, Va. — A Saltville woman was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for her role in a 2020 slaying and robbery.

Karen Lou Holmes was sentenced to life in prison plus three years in Washington County Circuit Court, according to a written statement.

In August 2022, a county jury found Holmes guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the 2020 death of Alberta Susan Warren, 79, on Widener Valley Road.

"I am pleased to get justice for the family of Sue Warren," county Commonwealth's Attorney Josh Cumbow said in the statement. "This was a cold-blooded execution for which the defendant has shown no remorse. I'm glad the judge took that into account by sentencing her to life in prison."