Holloway fitting in well at Oak Hill

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. – According to Oak Hill Academy basketball coach Yerrick Stoneman, point guard Joshua Holloway is “fearless.”

That’s an important leadership trait considering the journey for the 6-foot-1 junior.

Holloway developed his advanced skill set in the hoops hotbed of Memphis.

When Holloway transferred to Oak Hill this year, he took over the same high profile role that point guards such as Rod Strickland and Jeff McInnis used as a launching pad to the NBA.

“I grew up watching Oak Hill play on television,” said Holloway in an interview from the rainy OHA campus on Thursday. “People look at Oak Hill and remember all the greats like Kevin Durant, Michael Beasley, Brandon Jennings, Carmelo Anthony and Rajon Rondo.

“To continue in their path is a blessing for me, and I don’t take any chances for granted.”

Holloway and the OHA Warriors will bring their act to Bristol’s Bearcat Den on Jan. 19-22 for the Friendship Cars Virginia Invitational presented by Big Shots.

The scouting report for Holloway is all about elevation, quickness and defense.

College coaches from schools such as Southern Illinois, Liberty, Belmont, Georgia State and Chattanooga have all expressed interest in the playmaker dubbed as “The Magician” by ESPN recruiting director and NBA draft analyst Paul Biancardi.

“That was nice to hear,” Holloway said. “(Biancardi) is a person I follow and respect. “I always remember that somebody is watching me, so I focus on body language and reacting in a positive manner in different situations.”

Holloway has earned all sorts of positive reviews for his attitude and effort in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference matchups on ESPN. While the new-look Warriors are currently 0-6 in the NIBC standings, they nearly pulled off wins last weekend against a pair of nationally-ranked Top 10 teams in Florida’s IMG Academy and AZ Compass.

With a vertical leap of 42 inches, Holloway has soared over defenders to average a team-best 13 points per game against NIBC foes. He has also locked down some of the country’s top prep scorers.

“I take pride in that,” Holloway said. “Being undersized, I have to play the best defense possible.”

Last season, Holloway was voted team MVP for St. George’s School, which is located in a suburb of Memphis.

Holloway faced some major tests with the Team Thad AAU squad coached by NBA veteran and Memphis native Thaddeus Young.

Current University of Memphis guard and former Memphis East High School sensation Alex Lomax is a cousin of Holloway.

“The basketball is great in Memphis,” Holloway said. “They are so many dogs in the city who are always looking to compete.”

And competition is why Holloway made the 574 mile jump from bustling Memphis to the rural Oak Hill campus.

“Being in the country with all these trees is a lot different from living in the city, but this is a great opportunity to play point guard at a top program,” Holloway said. “We play over 50 games all over the nation. I just focus on school work and make the best of it.”

What has been the highlight of the hoops education for Holloway?

“It was that first time playing on ESPN against Sunrise Christian. I had always dreamed of doing that,” Holloway said.

More exposure comes this weekend when Oak Hill competes in the famed Hoophall Classic at Springfield College in Massachusetts. The Warriors are 13-7 entering Saturday’s clash against 2021 Arby’s Classic champion Long Island Lutheran.

Stoneman said that Holloway has made impressive strides in various areas.

“Most of our guys have been the best players on their teams, so they have to adapt,” Stoneman said. “Joshua is starting to learn how to be a true point guard. He gets good looks for his teammates and scores when he has the opportunity. And he’s confident about himself and his game.”

Opportunity is a theme for Holloway.

“Being a part of this program is an inspiration,” Holloway said. “We’re coming together as a team now, and I want to do my part. That involves leading my team, playing defense and just staying positive.”