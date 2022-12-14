Holiday Hoops to feature Patriots from Charlotte

The Patriots have come far in recent years.

The Independence High School girls basketball team in Charlotte, N.C. was a combined 2-62 before Lauren Galvani arrived on the scene in 2015. In fact, the Patriots lost 63 straight games at one point.

“When I started coaching out of college eight years ago, the key was the buy-in, dedication and patience from the players - and myself,” wrote Galvani, in an email. “We’ve also had some pretty solid players come through the program over the past few years to make a complete culture change. The group this year, so far, has done a great job of competing, playing our style of basketball and protecting our culture.”

The Patriots will be in Bristol next week for the 26th annual Doc Maples Holiday Hoops Tournament, the second time Galvani has brought her squad to Viking Hall.

“We’ve been to Bristol once before about four years ago and we absolutely loved the atmosphere,” Galvani wrote. “The support of girls’ basketball [and in general] in the Bristol area is top-notch. We also enjoy the competition because it has given us true tests early in the season which will ultimately help us prepare for playoffs.”

Independence has started this season with a 6-1 record, including a victory over Charlotte Catholic, the top-ranked team in North Carolina, which is led by 6’4 junior Blanca Thomas, who is a top 2024 college recruit.

“We have a decent group this year with the potential to make some noise in our conference and in playoffs later this season,” said Galvani, whose Patriots were 19-7 last season, placing third in the SW4A Conference.

The talent is definitely there, led by 5’7 junior guard Kaylee Carson and 5’10 sophomore guard Kamryn Kitchen, both of whom are getting recruiting interest from NCAA Division I schools.

Carson, who averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.5 assists last season to earn conference player of the year honors, is out this year with an torn ACL, but is expected to make a full recovery. Among the 20 schools seeking her services are Rice, Appalachian State and North Carolina-Greensboro.

Kitchen, who baked up 13.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 boards and 2.5 steals, is being pursued by such schools as East Tennessee State, Penn State, Boston College, UNC Greensboro, Buffalo, Furman and more.

“Unfortunately Kaylee is out this season, but will be expected to return next season for her senior year,” wrote Galvani, who has earned a pair of coach of the year honors at Independence. “Kamryn, she’s a long and crafty guard who can shoot it. She also holds 20 Division I offers. With Kaylee out and despite being young, Kamryn has had to step up offensively and as a floor leader for us.”

That duo is surrounded by sophomores Jessica Worthey (12 ppg, 8 reb), improved perimeter player Chloe Moss (10 ppg, 7 reb) and crafty and quick guard Jai'lun Brimmer (12 ppg). Hannah Moss provides eight points and three assists as an eighth grader for the Patriots.

Galvani isn’t the only family member to make an appearance in Bristol. Her father is Duane Lewis, who is the head coach of North Mecklenburg in North Carolina, which won the Arby’s Classic in 2014 and ’17 and finished second in ’19.

Galvani, who played at Catawba and Lees-McRae for head coach Michele Williams, said it was Dale Burns, the longtime Tennessee High boys basketball coach who died last year, who helped get the Patriots into the Holiday Hoops field.

“What’s funny is we never knew about the tournament, but one of my mentors when playing in college was the legendary Dale Burns and he got us in,” Galvani said. “Also, my dad is Duane Lewis, North Mecklenburg boys' basketball coach, who plays in the Arby’s Classic just about every year.

"So, it’s always fun making the trip to Tennessee!”

The three-day, 10-team, 12-game event will be held at Viking Hall from Dec. 20-22. The Patriots will face homestanding Tennessee High in the third game on the opening day at 7 p.m.