 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Hole-in-One

  • 0

Who: Amanda Pearman

Where: Tri-Cities Golf Club

When: Thursday

Hole/Yards: Lakes No 2, 103 yards

Club: 7-iron

Witnesses: Steve Gentry, Harold Glover, Levi Pearman, Walt Skeens

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VHSL playoff pairings are set

VHSL playoff pairings are set

Abingdon, Holston and Graham all won VHSL regional football championships in 2021 and are back in the postseason to defend those titles.

Growth, hard work expands Jones' prospect status

Growth, hard work expands Jones' prospect status

“What impressed me the most wasn’t that he was the best player on the field. I knew that before the game,” said Marion coach Jack Ginn. “But he was able to [impact] the game in multiple ways in big ways.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts