Hole-in-One

Who: Amanda Pearman
Where: Tri-Cities Golf Club
When: Thursday
Hole/Yards: Lakes No 2, 103 yards
Club: 7-iron
Witnesses: Steve Gentry, Harold Glover, Levi Pearman, Walt Skeens
