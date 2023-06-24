agate Hole-In-One Jun 24, 2023 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hole-In-OneName: Freddie LesterCourse: Saltville Golf CourseHole No.: 7 (par-4, 264-yards)Club: Three-woodWitnesses: Cary Sauls, Dale Dempsey, Tommie Hopkins 0 Comments Tags Golf Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular PREP FOOTBALL: Keegan Bartley takes over for Plymal as Grundy's head coach Keegan Bartley is the new head football coach at Grundy High School. Saltville: Not a ghost town but a place of pride “That little town will surprise you every time,” reflected Roscoe Call as he spoke about Saltville to his peers on the board of supervisors. C… Bristol man dies in motorcycle crash A Bristol Tennessee man has died as the result of injuries suffered in a crash in Washington County. Bear hangs from 2nd-floor window, climbs into Colorado home, then eats family's pork chops A bear was caught on video dangling from a second-story window of a home before climbing inside and helping itself to some of the family's snacks. Pilot and 4 passengers on missing submersible are dead, US Coast Guard says OceanGate Expeditions on Thursday says its pilot and chief executive Stockton Rush, along with passengers Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman …