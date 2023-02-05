It's time for the Virginia Tech women's basketball team to have its moment in the "Big Monday" spotlight.

The 13th-ranked Hokies will play in one of ESPN2's "Big Monday" women's basketball telecasts for the first time when they visit 15th-ranked North Carolina State at 6 p.m. Monday.

"It just goes to show you the progress this program has made step by step," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "You're being recognized as one of the best programs.

"It's validation … of the hard work, but it's also validation that we're a good basketball team. … They put these [TV] schedules together before the season starts, and for them to recognize us before the season starts is a step forward."

The Tech women (18-4, 8-4 ACC) will be getting their showcase two weeks after the Tech men beat Duke in a "Big Monday" game on ESPN.

"Kenny has spent his whole career getting ready for an opportunity like this," said Debbie Antonelli, who will be the ESPN2 analyst for Monday's game. "So have those players."

This will be ESPN2's third "Big Monday" women's game of the season, following Iowa-Ohio State two weeks ago and Tennessee-LSU last week.

"I was watching LSU and Tennessee and it just really hit me, just blindsided me. I'm like, 'Damn, we're going to be here next week on Big Monday,’" Brooks said.

This will be Tech's second time on ESPN2 this season. The team's Dec. 3 win at Tennessee was a Sunday afternoon game on ESPN2. That game marked the first time Tech played a regular-season game on national television since a January 2006 game at Miami aired on ESPNU.

Tech's Feb. 19 home rematch with State will also be on ESPN2. That will be a Sunday afternoon game.

Monday's visit to State will not only be a "Big Monday" game.

This will be State's annual "Play4Kay" game, in memory of the late State coach Kay Yow, who died of breast cancer in 2009. The game, which will be played in front of a sellout crowd at Reynolds Coliseum, will benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Spectators who are cancer survivors will be recognized at halftime.

"It's Play4Kay night, so this is an exceptionally different environment than anything Virginia Tech has ever experienced," Antonelli said. "It's something that N.C. State might feel a little more pressure because of. It is an incredible event. … It's an emotional night for N.C. State."

State beat Tech three times last year, including an ACC semifinal game that Tech center Elizabeth Kitley and Tech guard Cayla King missed with injuries. State swept the ACC regular-season and tournament titles and made the Sweet 16.

But the Wolfpack (16-6, 6-5) had to replace four starters from that team, including standout center Elissa Cunane.

"Not the same depth [as last year]. Not the same experience," Antonelli said. "Definitely more perimeter-oriented. … Trying to play a little faster, trying to play a little bit more defensive-minded. Struggling to score."

State is coming off a 68-62 loss at Georgia Tech. The team's other ACC losses were at home to Duke and Boston College and on the road to Florida State and North Carolina.

Virginia Tech is just 2-26 all-time against State, including 0-12 in Raleigh. The Hokies last beat State in January 2021; Cunane missed that game because of COVID-19 protocols.

The 6-foot-6 Kitley is averaging 18 points, 11 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. She was named Friday as one of the top 10 candidates for the Lisa Leslie Award, which goes to the best center in the nation.