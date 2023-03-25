SEATTLE — For the first time in school history, the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team has reached the Elite Eight.

The top-seeded Hokies led from the opening basket in a 73-64 win over fourth-seeded Tennessee in the round of 16 of the NCAA tournament Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Tech point guard Georgia Amoore clapped her hands in the final seconds before hugging teammates Cayla King and Taylor Soule.

Hokies coach Kenny Brooks raised his arms in the final seconds. He later hugged guard Kayana Traylor before giving the crowd two thumbs up.

Tech center Elizabeth Kitley beamed as she headed off the court.

Tech (30-4), which saw its 18-point third-quarter lead whittled to 53-52 with 6:06 left in the fourth, won its 14th straight game.

The Hokies, making their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1999, beat the Lady Vols (25-12) for the second time this season. Virginia Tech won 59-56 at Tennessee, one of the marquee programs in women’s basketball, on Dec. 4.

Virginia Tech will face third-seeded Ohio State (28-7), a 73-61 winner over second-seeded UConn in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, at 9 p.m. Monday at Climate Pledge Arena for a berth in the Final Four.

Amoore had 29 points and four 3-pointers, including 15 points and three 3-pointers in the first half. She also had five assists. She had just two baskets in the December meeting.

Kitley had 12 points, including the 2,000th point of her college career. She also had eight rebounds.

Traylor had 14 points, while King had nine points. Soule grabbed seven rebounds.

Jordan Horston had 17 points for the Lady Vols; she was 6 of 16 from the field.

Lady Vols forward Rickea Jackson, who did not play in the teams’ December meeting, had 15 points.

The Hokies shot 42.6% from the field the Lady Vols’ 40.3%.

Tech was 8 of 26 from 3-point range, while Tennessee was 3 of 17 (17.6%).

Tech outrebounded the Lady Vols 38-36.

It was only the second Sweet 16 appearance in Tech history. In 1999, Tennessee beat Tech in the round of 16 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Hokies scored the first nine points of Sunday’s game and led the rest of the way. Kitley had two baskets in that run.

Kitley was just 3 of 13 from the field in the December meeting but had six baskets Sunday. Tamari Key, the Lady Vols’ 6-foot-6 center, was not guarding Kitley this time. The December meeting was the last game Key played this season before being sidelined with blood clots in her lungs.

Virginia Tech led 18-13 after the first quarter. The Hokies shot 47.1% from the field in the quarter to the Lady Vols’ 31.6%. The Lady Vols were 1 of 7 from 3-point range in that quarter.

With Virginia Tech up 22-18, Kitley was whistled for her second foul and headed to the bench with 7:31 left in the second quarter. Kitley, who had six points at that point, did not play the rest of the half.

But the Tech lead actually grew while the second-team All-American was on the bench. Tech closed the half on a 13-4 run to build a 35-22 halftime cushion. Amoore had eight points in the run. Tech made three 3-pointers in the run, including two by Amoore.

The Lady Vols were scoreless for the final 4:25 of the half. Tech shot 44.1% from the field in the first half to the Lady Vols’ 30.3%.

Tech was 5 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half, while Tennessee was 2 of 12 from 3-point territory in the half.

Kitley returned to action for the start of the third quarter. Amoore made a 3-pointer and Kitley scored to extend the lead to 40-22 with 8:55 to go in the quarter.

With Tech up 47-31, Kitley was whistled for her third foul and went to the bench with 1:30 left in the third. Amoore later made two free throws to extend the lead to 49-33 with 1:23 to go in the third.

But the Lady Vols ended the quarter on a 7-0 run, cutting the deficit to 49-40 entering the fourth.

After Kitley returned for the start of the fourth, Horston made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 49-41. Traylor answered with a layup.

But the Lady Vols turned up the defensive pressure.

Jackson scored to cut the lead to 51-43. After an Amoore turnover, Horston scored. After a Traylor turnover, Jordan Walker (12 points) scored to cut the lead to 51-47. After a Soule turnover, Walker scored to cut the lead to 51-49 with 7:17 left.

Kitley scored to extend the lead to 53-49. But Jasmine Powell buried a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 53-52.

Traylor made a layup and free throw to extend the lead to 56-52 with 5:56 left.

After an Amoore steal, King was fouled on a 3-point attempt. King made all three free throws to extend the lead to 59-52 with 4:24 to go.

Traylor made a layup to extend the lead to 61-52 with 3:42 to go.

After Powell made two free throws, Amoore made two free throws.

After Horston made two free throws, Amoore made two free throws.

After a Soule steal, Amoore made a jumper to extend the lead to 67-56 with 2:10 to go. Soule was fouled on the play; she made one of two free throws for a 68-56 cushion.

The Lady Vols later cut the lead to 69-61, but King buried a 3-pointer for a 72-61 cushion with 38.1 seconds left.

Tech shot 54.5% from the field in the fourth to the Lady Vols’ 57.1%.