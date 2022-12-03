Hokies play host to Tar Heels

With the 18th-ranked North Carolina men's basketball team heading to Blacksburg for a Sunday showdown, Virginia Tech coach Mike Young has been busy eyeing game film.

But he has not limited himself to UNC's recent games. He also eyed the video of the Hokies' 72-59 ACC semifinal win over the Tar Heels last March.

"I just watched it, to see what we did offensively, see how we guarded defensively," Young said Friday in a phone interview. "The tempo was to our liking. … It's even hard to fathom, limiting North Carolina … to 59 points."

The keys to winning Sunday will be the same keys behind Tech's win in March, said Young.

"It's the same scout any time you play them," he said. "Your ball handling has to be very good. Your shot selection has to be very good, which leads to the defensive end — your transition defense and getting your defense set. And then you've got to rebound. They will always be a very good rebounding team and this team is no different. … If you botch one of the four, you're in for a tough night.

"We didn't turn it over [in the semifinal]. Shot selection was good. We made shots. Consequently, we kept them out of transition. And we rebounded well."

UNC (5-3) returns center Armando Bacot (16.1 pppg and 11.1 rpg this year) and guards Caleb Love (19.1 ppg), RJ Davis (15.1 ppg) and Leaky Black (7.6 ppg) from last year's team.

But the Tar Heels will enter Sunday's 3 p.m. game on a three-game slide. They lost their final two games in the Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon (a 70-65 loss to Iowa State and a quadruple-overtime loss to Alabama) to fall from No. 1 to No. 18 in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 poll. They fell 77-65 at Indiana on Wednesday.

"Their guard play, their shot selection has been poor," ESPN analyst and ex-Hokies coach Seth Greenberg said in a phone interview. "Their inability to establish Armando Bacot and then play off of that [has been a problem]. Their reliance on [shots by] Love and R.J. Davis [has been an issue].

"I would expect to see them play through the post a little bit more [Sunday] and establish Bacot a little bit more."