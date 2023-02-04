BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team needed a signature win to revive its fading NCAA Tournament dreams.

Tech certainly got one on Saturday — against its biggest rival.

The Hokies knocked off sixth-ranked Virginia 74-68 in front of a sellout crowd at Cassell Coliseum..

"That's a step ahead. We've got a ways to go, but … let's hope that we can continue to move in a positive direction," Tech coach Mike Young said.

"High-character people. No pouting, just back to practice the next day. Yeah, we've got Virginia coming in. Yes, in-state and all that stuff. We've got an opportunity to play another really, really good opponent. We've got a chance to play Virginia Tech basketball and fight and compete and adhere to the things that are important to us and we did that, by and large, on both ends of the floor."

Tech (14-9, 4-8 ACC), which took the lead for good with 14:38 to go, has followed up a seven-game losing streak by winning three of its past four games.

"Every game's a must-win game at this point in the season for us, where we're at," said Tech forward Justyn Mutts, who had 17 points and eight assists. "We know we haven't been playing to our abilities, so as we continue to move along in the season, I think we're coming more into our potential."

UVa (17-4, 9-3), which had won seven straight games, was the highest-ranked foe Tech has beaten since the Hokies upset No. 3 Villanova in November 2020.

It was Tech's second win over an Associated Press Top 25 team this season; the Hokies beat then-ranked North Carolina in December. Tech was coming off a loss at No. 23 Miami on Tuesday.

"We definitely came in knowing it would be a big opportunity to kind of get back on track," said Tech point guard Sean Pedulla, who had 22 points. "We kind of left a lot out there in the Miami game, especially down the stretch."

Tech entered Saturday ranked only No. 53 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, while UVa was ranked No. 13.

Thanks to Saturday's resume-building win, Tech improved to 3-5 this season against Quad 1 foes (a home win over a team currently ranked in the top 30 in the NET, a neutral-court win over a team currently ranked in the top 50, or a road win over a team currently ranked in the top 75).

"We just need to continue to climb," said Tech center Grant Basile, who had 14 points, four assists and three blocks. "We dug ourself in a hole. But we have a chance here now to go on a little run and try and battle our way out of it."

The Hokies celebrated with Tech students on the court at game's end after beating UVa at Cassell for the third straight year.

"The heart was there, but to win in this setting against a team that's playing good basketball, … you've got to be heart and smart," UVa coach Tony Bennett said.

Virginia beat Tech 78-68 on Jan. 18. But the Hokies were stingier in the rematch.

"We were pretty darn salty defensively," Young said. "Better connected. Our ball-screen defense … was, all in all, pretty good."

Tech’s 74 points were the most the Hokies have scored in this series since an 80-78 double-overtime win over UVa in February 2017.

"When we had a lapse or a breakdown, they made us pay," Bennett said. "Boom, it was a bucket."

Tech attempted only two free throws in the first meeting but was 13 of 17 from the line Saturday.

Hunter Cattoor had all 10 of his points in the second half. He missed his first six shots of the game but finished with three 3-pointers, including one from the Virginia Tech logo.

"Two of the three [3-pointers] in the second half were just like, 'Holy cow, man,’" Young said.

With the game tied at 38 with 15:09 left, Tech went on a 13-4 run to grab a 51-42 lead with 9:59 left. Tech led the rest of the way. Mutts had five points in the run, which included Cattoor's first 3-pointer of the game.

Jayden Gardner had 20 points for UVa, while Clark had 17 points and Reece Beekman 15 points. But Ben Vander Plas was 0 of 4 from the field.