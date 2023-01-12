Hokies finally take down Louisville

BLACKSBURG, Va. — For the first time since 1995, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team got to celebrate a win over Louisville.

Georgia Amoore made the go-ahead basket with less than a minute left to help the 13th-ranked Hokies beat the Cardinals 81-79 on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum.

"It means a lot," said Kayana Traylor, who had 17 points for Tech.

The Hokies (14-3, 4-3 ACC) bounced back from last weekend's loss at Miami.

"Our three losses in conference have been really, really close and when we needed to get a stop we just weren't able to do so in those games. So to show that we were able to do that in this game and get I think three stops back-to-back in the end, I think it just shows how locked in we were," said Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley, who had 20 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

Louisville (13-6, 4-2), which made the Final Four last season, had been 9-0 against Virginia Tech since joining the ACC in the summer of 2014.

Seven of those Tech losses in the streak had come since Kenny Brooks took over the Hokies. Louisville was the lone ACC team Brooks had never beaten.

"We have a lot of experience, so I think we've brought those experiences into our game and we've played a bit more mature than I think we [did against] them in the past," Kitley said. "Sophomore year I know we had chances to win but we turned it over down the stretch and this year we really took care of the ball down the stretch."

Virginia Tech beat the Cardinals for the first time since February 1995, when the teams were Metro Conference rivals. The 1994-95 campaign was Tech's final season in the Metro Conference; the teams did not meet again until Louisville joined the ACC.

"It was a great college basketball game," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "Both teams played their hearts out."

Tech forward Taylor Soule had 24 points. Amoore had 13 points and eight assists.

"Of course, Elizabeth does what she does. I thought Taylor Soule played extremely well," Walz said. "We did not follow the scouting report very well at times. We know that [Soule] drives it. She's not really an outside shooter. You've got to challenge her to make outside shots. And we didn't do a very good job of that.

"And Traylor made some big-time shots."

Hailey Van Lith scored 29 points for Louisville. Morgan Jones added 19 points.