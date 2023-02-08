BLACKSBURG, Va. — After boosting its NCAA Tournament resume last weekend, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team saw its resume take a sizable hit Wednesday night.

Boston College beat the Hokies for the second time this season, winning 82-76 at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (14-10, 4-9 ACC) lost to BC for the fifth consecutive time, including a 70-65 overtime loss on Dec. 21.

Boston College (12-13, 6-8) remains the lone ACC school that Virginia Tech coach Mike Young has yet to beat. He is 0-5 against Boston College in his four seasons at Tech.

The Hokies were coming off a win over nationally ranked Virginia last weekend but trailed for the entire second half Wednesday.

The Eagles won for the fourth time in their last six games.

Eagles center Quinten Post did not play in the teams' December meeting because of a preseason foot injury, but the Mississippi State transfer from the Netherlands scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Wednesday. The 7-foot Post had 16 points and three 3-pointers in the first half Wednesday.

Chas Kelley III had 17 points and four 3-pointers for the Eagles. Devin McGlockton added 14 points.

Grant Basile scored 33 points and made four 3-pointers for Virginia Tech. Justyn Mutts had 16 points and six rebounds.

Tech point guard Sean Pedulla had 12 points; he was 4 of 13 from the field. Tech guard Hunter Cattoor had eight points; he was 2 of 10 from the field.

BC shot 49.2% from the field to the Hokies' 41.9%.

Boston College was 12 of 24 from 3-point range, while Tech was 10 of 32.

BC outrebounded the Hokies 40-30.

Basile scored to cut the lead to 44-34 with 17:58 to go, but Makai Ashton-Langford answered with a 3-pointer. Basile stole the ball and dunked to cut the deficit to 47-36, but McGlockton answered with a dunk of his own.

Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 49-39, but McGlockton answered with a layup. McGlockton made another layup, was fouled on the play and sank the free throw to extend the lead to 54-39.

Pedulla made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 80-74 with 39 seconds left. Mutts made two free throws to cut the lead to 80-76 with 18.6 seconds left.

Kelley made two free throws to extend the lead to 82-76 with 14.6 seconds left.

Virginia Tech guard Darius Maddox missed his fourth straight game because of a family matter.

Tech guard Rodney Rice missed his seventh straight game with a broken finger. Young does not expect Rice to play again this season.

The Eagles led 39-27 at halftime.