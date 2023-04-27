The Virginia Tech baseball team has not made back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament since the 1970s.

But the Hokies seem on track to pull off that feat this year.

Injury-plagued Virginia Tech will carry a 24-14 overall record into a home series with North Carolina that begins Friday. After winning eight of its last 10 ACC games, defending Coastal Division champ Virginia Tech is in fourth place in the division with a 10-10 league mark.

“I think we’re in a pretty good place. I would feel better if we didn’t have some of the injuries that we have,” Tech coach John Szefc said Thursday in a phone interview. “Last year’s team, we had a lot of really good players, but we didn’t run into a whole lot of injuries.”

The pairings for the 64-team NCAA tournament will be revealed May 29. Tech was the No. 4 overall seed in last year’s tournament; the Hokies got to host an NCAA regional and Super Regional.

Baseball America and D1Baseball.com both predicted this week that Tech will make this year’s field — but in a less enviable position than last year. Both project Tech to be seeded third in a four-team regional that would be hosted by West Virginia.

Center fielder Jack Hurley, who leads the Hokies in batting (.343), homers (15) and RBIs (42), has missed the past two games after his left middle finger was hit by a pitch against Florida State. Szefc hopes the 2022 second-team All-American can return this weekend. Hurley is rated the No. 48 prospect in this year’s major league draft by Baseball America.

“We’re just trying to get the inflammation down,” Szefc said.

Third baseman Carson DeMartini (.326) has been limited to designated hitter duties since hurting his shoulder while making a slide on April 14. Radford graduate transfer David Bryant has been playing third base of late.

Starter Griffin Green (2-2), a 2022 All-ACC third-team pick, has not pitched since leaving an April 15 game with an arm injury. Green, who had an MRI this week, won’t pitch this weekend, either. Szefc hopes to know more next week about Green’s status.

“He’ll be back. It’s just a matter of when,” Szefc said.

Reliever Christian Worley (2-0, 2.70 ERA) has not pitched since last month because of an arm injury. Szefc does not expect him to pitch again this year.

Nevertheless, the Hokies have gone 9-4 so far this month. They kicked off the month with two wins over nationally ranked Virginia. Two weekends ago, the team swept a three-game series from Georgia Tech for the first time. Last weekend, Tech won a series at Florida State for the first time since 2010.

Two of this month’s losses were to Liberty and Radford.

“Our defense has been very good [this month] with the exception of the day at Radford,” Szefc said. “We’re getting a lot of different contributions on the mound, which has been helpful.

“We’ve got a lot of new guys in this program, and I think the more that they have played together, the more comfortable they’ve gotten together and the more productive they’ve become.”

Bucknell graduate transfer Chris Cannizzaro is batting .310. And a trio of freshmen have been faring well — first baseman Garrett Michel (.336), shortstop Clay Grady (.324) and catcher Brody Donay (.299).

“We’ve gotten a lot of really good play out of younger players at some pretty vital positions,” Szefc said.

Ace Drue Hackenberg has won three straight starts to improve to 4-4. Last weekend at FSU, the 2022 third-team All-American became the first Hokie to record a complete-game win since 2019. Hackenberg, who is rated the No. 158 prospect for this year’s draft by Baseball America, will start Game 2 of the UNC series Saturday.

“He’s kind of gotten back to the form he was in last year,” Szefc said.

Miami transfer Anthony Arguelles (1-1) will start Friday.

“Arugelles is becoming a much more accomplished starter than he was at the beginning of the year,” Szefc said.

Despite losing four standouts from last year’s potent batting order to the major league draft, the Hokies were ranked in the preseason polls this year. Virginia Tech was last ranked in the March 13 polls.

The Hokies trail first-place Duke by only two games in the Coastal.

North Carolina, which dropped out of most of the polls this week, heads to Blacksburg with a record of 26-15 overall and 9-10 in ACC play. Tech’s other remaining ACC series will be at home against Clemson and on the road at second-ranked Wake Forest.