REGION 1D

BOYS

Patrick Henry (14-11) at J.I. Burton (15-10), 7 p.m.

The Skinny: Patrick Henry has already had a milestone season as the Rebels qualified for the regional tournament for the first time since 2009. … The team from Washington County can make some history tonight as PH has never won a regional tournament game in boys hoops. … Senior post player Jake Hall of Patrick Henry has been one of the steadiest players in Southwest Virginia as he averages 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and shoots 60.8 percent from the field. Dalton Blevins (9.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg), Hamilton Addair (9.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Kade Gobble (9.0 ppg) have also been solid for the third-place finisher in the Hogoheegee District. Hall, Addair, Gobble, Blevins, Bobby Cline and Trevor Jackson are seniors for the Rebels. … J.I. Burton is a regular postseason participant and won the 2021 Region 1D championship. … Clay Hart (13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game) has emerged as a reliable offensive threat for Burton and shoots 45 percent from the field. Maxwell Gilliam (13.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2.2 apg), Noa Godsey (10.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.9 apg) and Dauntae Keys (7.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg) are also among the leaders for the Raiders, the third-place finisher in the Cumberland District.

Up Next: The winner plays at Honaker (16-8) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Patrick Henry (6-19) at Twin Springs (13-12), 7 p.m.

The Skinny: Twin Springs topped Patrick Henry twice already this season, winning the previous matchups 54-38 and 58-16. Twin Springs senior Kayli Dunn averaged 24 points against the Rebels. … Dunn is averaging 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals per game and has surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her prep career. She has signed with Lees-McRae. Kaylee Keith, Preslie Larkins and Makenzie Gillenwater have also played well for the Titans. … Avery Maiden (11 ppg, 13 rpg) and Shaina Addair have been the cornerstones for Patrick Henry. The Rebels are in the regional tournament for the first time since winning it in 2020. … Both teams reached the regional tourney by beating archrivals. Patrick Henry posted a 44-37 win over Holston in the third-place game of the Hogoheegee District tournament, while Twin Springs needed overtime to take a 39-34 win over Rye Cove in the Cumberland District tournament third-place clash.

Up Next: The winner plays at Honaker (18-7) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.