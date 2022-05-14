History with Hayes

John Kuczko sat in the coaches’ office at Abingdon High School one afternoon, busily making sure things were in order and taking care of some last-minute details with the 1987 baseball season beginning in two days.

The trajectory of that season changed in a major way that day when Kuczko answered the ringing telephone and an AHS guidance counselor was on the other end of the line, informing him that a transfer student had just arrived and had hoped to talk to the baseball coach.

Kuczko said to send the young man down to his office and he didn’t think much of it since the Falcons already had a veteran squad in place that was predicted to win the Highlands District in the league’s inaugural season.

Soon, a lanky kid by the name of Mike Dockery stood in the doorway and 35 years later Kuczko vividly and fondly remembers the conversation that ensued.

“So, you want to play baseball?” the coach asked.

“Yes, sir,” Dockery politely responded.

“You are a senior this year?” Kuczko inquired.

“Yes, sir,” Dockery replied once again.

“Have you played high school baseball each year before this season?” Kuczko continued with his line of questioning.

“Not a full season, no,” Dockery answered. “I have moved around a few times and it seems like each move interfered with the spring season and I couldn’t begin to play or I left before it was over.”

“What is your best pitch?” Kuczko wanted to know.

“My curveball,” Dockery said.

“Have you ever had your fastball clocked?” Kuczko said.

“Yes, sir,” Dockery acknowledged. “Last time was this past summer and I touched 93.”

Kuczko informed this newcomer to report to practice in a couple of days and to be ready to get on the mound and show his stuff.

The coach was a tad cynical as the kid exited the office.

“My thoughts are now, here is a young man who says his best pitch is a curveball, but he throws 93 miles-per-hour,” Kuczko said. “He is blowing smoke and there is no way that can be the case.”

Something about Mike Dockery immediately caught Kuczko’s eye before the dude had even thrown his first pitch on the first day of practice.

“I noticed he was left-handed,” Kuczko said.

Then he found out Dockery wasn’t blowing smoke in their previous chat as the kid could really throw some smoke.

“Pretty much what he had told me was true,” the coach said. “He threw in the low-90s, had a great curveball and I think his best pitch was a change-up.”

He had all his pitches working that spring for Abingdon as he went 9-3 with a 1.12 ERA, striking out 129 batters and walking 31 in 84 2/3 innings; the ace of a team that won the Highlands District and Region IV titles; the Bristol Herald Courier and Kingsport-Times News Southwest Virginia player of the year; a 26th-round choice of the Oakland Athletics in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

Dockery had previously attended Science Hill and David Crockett, but poor grades at Science Hill and the move to Abingdon before the baseball season began at Crockett had prevented Dockery from playing a varsity game for either of those Northeast Tennessee programs. The southpaw had shined on the summer-ball circuit, however.

He quickly found a home in Southwest Virginia.

“It really was a big difference,” Dockery said. “As soon as I got there, everyone was so nice and they took me right in. I really made some good friends.”

He got the ball for Abingdon in its season-opener and all he did was fire a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 6-0 victory over Sullivan North, a juggernaut in Northeast Tennessee at the time, needing just 82 pitches to get the best of the Golden Raiders.

“Very dominating and intimidating as a high school pitcher,” Kuczko said. “His height and arm length and his velocity were like a high school version of Randy Johnson. … He wasn’t a cocky player, but he was confident in his abilities.”

There was a victory over Group A powerhouse J.J. Kelly and his best outing occurred on the final day of the regular season in a winner-take-all, district-title showdown with the Virginia High Bearcats.

All Dockery did was craft a three-hitter with 17 strikeouts in a 10-1 victory.

“It’s tough to score on him,” VHS coach Eddie Icenhour told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Johnny Wilson following the game. “We’ve got two runs off him in 14 innings. He has good velocity, good movement and he’s smart to where he’ll catch you off guard with his curve. He’s the best around here.”

Anthony Campbell played for the Bearcats and can vouch for that.

“His fastball tailed away from right-handed hitters, which made him very difficult to hit,” Campbell said. “I believe he was clocked around 90-92 miles-per-hour and then he would throw a curveball that was nasty. He was a competitor on the mound, that’s for sure.”

He was even better in the postseason back when the strict pitching limits of today didn’t exist.

Dockery pitched well in relief against John Battle and VHS in the Highlands District tournament.

He pitched a four-hitter with five strikeouts in a 9-2 victory over George Wythe in the semifinals of the Region IV tourney.

Two days later, the lefty pitched a three-hitter with 10 Ks as Abingdon recorded a 4-2 win over Richlands to claim the regional championship.

“Mike was a little goofy, but he was a left-handed pitcher so it was a given,” said Trey Wilburn, Abingdon’s catcher that season. “He was a great athlete and could have excelled at any sport. He was not intimidated by anything on the baseball field and it worked in his favor as a pitcher.”

Dockery was strong in defeat in his final high school game, a 5-2, eight-inning loss to the Brookville Bees in the VHSL Group AA state semifinals.

Dockery allowed five runs (one earned) on nine hits in eight innings, while striking out six and walking one.

“That was the toughest loss,” Dockery said. “Nobody knows, but I was under the weather somewhat and didn’t have my best game. I kind of felt like I let everyone down, but I guess it was just not meant to be.”

Brookville had a workhorse of its own in Phil Leftwich, who had been the winning pitcher in all three of the Bees’ Region III tournament games and entered the game with a 9-2 record and 90 strikeouts. He allowed two hits in eight innings against the Falcons and knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning.

Leftwich later pitched for the California Angels from 1993-1996.

“Classic pitcher’s duel,” Kuczko said. “Great baseball game that we came up on the short end of. We had a couple of chances to score runs and didn’t execute and the game ended after we couldn’t get a bunt down with the tying run on second base in the seventh. Brookville got a couple of seeing-eye singles and scored some runs.”

Abingdon finished the season 17-6 as Wilburn, John Pendergast, Billy Andrews, Allen Collins, Mark Crigger, Bo Owens, Tim Hines, Steve Dotson, Jamie Reynolds and Pat McClanahan were among the standouts for the talented Falcons.

Wilburn, who later played pro baseball as well, had fun catching Dockery.

“There was a ‘Bull Durham’ moment that occurred between the two of us,” Wilburn said, referencing the popular baseball movie starring Kevin Costner and Tim Robbins. “We were playing John Battle and Mike was on a roll. Their No. 3 hitter was coming up and I knew he was a first-pitch fastball hitter. As the catcher, I went to the mound and told Mike we were going to throw a curveball first pitch. He argued with me and said he could get his fastball by the guy. We went back-and-forth for a minute until I told Mike to throw whatever he wanted.

“When I went to back to the plate the batter laughed and he said he knew Dockery was going to try and blow it by him. I just smiled. The guy hit a bomb 425 feet to left-center. It was the only hit Mike gave up that day. To this day, Mike says I told the guy what was coming.”

Wilburn had transferred to Abingdon the year before from Castlewood, while Bo Owens moved to Abingdon from Patrick Henry.

“Other coaches in the district had fun with that,” Kuczko said. “Eddie Icenhour at Virginia High, Don Pridemore at John Battle and Lee Brannon at Patrick Henry would joke that my recruiting budget and number of scholarships had increased from the previous year. Abingdon had always had a very good high school baseball program. We had just started playing at the new Falcon Park facility and the positive attention we had gotten because of [1985 graduate and first-round draft pick] Trey McCall; all were factors that played into players transferring to Abingdon.”

Dockery went 5-3 with three saves and 4.44 ERA in two seasons pitching in the minor leagues as the Oakland farmhand suited up for teams in Medford, Oregon, Modesto, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona. Future World Series MVP Scott Brosius was among his teammates.

“One of my favorite stories is when I pitched against Ken Griffey Jr. and struck him out,” Dockery said. “But the next time he got me back and hit one that’s probably still going.”

Dockery played in highly-competitive slow-pitch softball leagues for many years and Wilburn was one of his teammates.

“These days, I’m retired from all sports, but golf,” Dockery said. “I shoot about the mid-80s. Not very good, but I do enjoy it.”

Just like Kuczko enjoys recounting that story of the new kid who wanted to meet the baseball coach at Abingdon High School on that fateful day in ‘87.

“I never knew Mike Dockery existed until he showed up in my office that day,” Kuczko said.

Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:

May 15, 1964

Danny Bartley went 4-for-4 with four RBIs as Bluff City beat Dobyns-Bennett, 8-5, in the District Four Tournament. … Abingdon defeated John Battle, 4-1, with Jimmy Gregory striking out 17 in pitching a one-hitter. … Winning pitcher Herman Doyle struck out 13 in Marion’s 11-4 victory over Virginia High.

May 13, 1975

Dean Simerly, Pat Lilley, Jon Simerly, Steve Grizzell, Gary Robinette and Lynn Frye all had key hits during an 11-run outburst in the top of the seventh inning as Sullivan East topped Tennessee High, 14-4, in the District One Tournament. … Jim Scott’s home run was the highlight as Flatwoods recorded a 13-4 victory over Rye Cove in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament. … Pat Artrip pitched a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in Clintwood’s 9-0 blanking of Appalachia.

May 14, 1980

Jimmy King and Steve Hoops teamed to pitch a four-hitter in Tazewell’s 5-2 triumph over Virginia High in the first round of the Southwest District tournament. … Randy Gross, Dirk Gentry and John Lusk homered as Tennessee High mashed Morristown East, 9-1, in the finals of the Region One Tournament. … Charlie Collins had three hits in Castlewood’s 7-5, nine-inning win over Holston. Dewitt House and Leon Talford scored in the top of the ninth inning for the Blue Devils.

May 15, 1997

Adam Cook’s two-run double, Chad King’s five-hit shutout and the two-hit performance of Dustin Phillips highlighted Castlewood’s 4-0 triumph over Thomas Walker. … Ryan Sanders had two hits as Northwood notched a 10-7 win over Rural Retreat in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament. … Powell Valley pounded Appalachia, 15-1, as Clay Prewitt and Nathan Tuck each had three hits.

