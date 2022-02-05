HISTORY WITH HAYES: Appalachia boys pulled off a rare feat

His nickname was “Flash” and Appalachia High School’s Ron Davis could certainly make things happen in a hurry, so it was only fitting that he was the guy who got the Bulldogs going in not one, but two state championship games.

Davis intercepted a pass by Madison County quarterback Jack Berry and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown with 1:28 remaining in the first quarter to set the tone as Appalachia won the VHSL Group A state football title on its home field with a 24-0 victory on Dec. 4, 1971.

Davis dropped in the first bucket of the VHSL Group A state basketball finals on March 11, 1972, at Charlottesville’s University Hall as he supplied 10 points and five rebounds in a 58-52 triumph over Washington & Lee of Montross.

This hoops season marks the 50th anniversary of Appalachia achieving a feat that hasn’t been accomplished by a school from far Southwest Virginia in the five decades since – winning football and boys basketball state titles in the same school year.

It’s an achievement that deserves to be praised, especially when it occurred at a small school that shared athletes and with the demanding and grueling seasons occurring back-to-back with no break in between.

Appalachia went 13-0 on the gridiron and 24-2 on the hardwood, all while competing in the ultra-competitive and rugged Lonesome Pine District.

“We only got in a single game before Christmas and then had to double up with three a week to catch up,” Appalachia hoops coach Gary Holloman told reporters after the title-clinching win. “Our two losses came in Friday road games following Thursday night games.”

Davis, Tom Turner and Luke Marsingill were the cornerstones of both squads and all three eventually played football together at Virginia Tech.

“All three of those guys didn’t have the big head or giant egos,” said John Kuczko, who played at rival J.I. Burton. “I think their Appalachia upbringings and history just made them want to treat everyone the same and even as equals athletically, although they were very much the elite of the LPD at that point in time.

“They were very physical and played great defense [in basketball]. It seemed like Davis made most of his shots due to his quickness and speed, but when he did miss then Turner or Marsingill would get every rebound and put it back in for a score.”

J.I. Burton handed Appalachia its first loss with a 76-72 upset win in January.

“It was a one or two point game with a few seconds left and Appy had just thrown the ball in bounds,” Kuczko said. “I kinda worked my way into Tom’s path and as he was looking at Coach Holloman to get instructions on what play to run, he actually just ran over me at midcourt. I got the call and we got the ball and ran the clock out to win the game.

“Later as we both were coaching football at our home high schools and this topic would come up, Tom would say, ‘Hell, John, you were so small at the time I didn’t see you standing there.’ Again, all in good fun. We beat them one game, but they won the state championship.”

The other loss occurred on Jan. 29 to Coeburn, as David Mitchell scored 36 of the 2,014 career points he’d end up with in helping Coeburn escape with an 81-80 victory.

“Appalachia,” Mitchell said. “Those guys were a special group that doesn’t come along very often.”

The Bulldogs wouldn’t lose again as they hit their stride at the right time.

“I knew we were going to have a good team,” Holloman said in a recent telephone interview. “I knew we were going to have a great football team that year too, which we did. It really didn’t dawn on me until later in the season and I started realizing we had the potential.

“Burrall Paye was coaching at Powell Valley and that was always a good game for us. We played them four times and the score kept getting closer each game we played. I remember when we beat them [in the finals of the LPD tournament], I told Burrall that I was sure glad that we didn’t play them again.”

Turner tossed in 20 points as Appalachia cruised past Castlewood, 82-55, in the semifinals of the Region D tournament.

That put the Bulldogs in the regional finals against Thomas Walker, which would host the contest. The regional title game was a win or go home affair in those days.

“A lot of people were talking that we probably couldn’t beat them down there,” Holloman said. “It worked out pretty good for us though.”

Marsingill led the way with 22 points as Appalachia topped TW, 62-59, to win the Region D championship.

“I think Luke Marsingill was the best overall athlete on that team,” Kuczko said.

The state semifinals pitted the Bulldogs against Madison County – the school Appalachia dominated to win the gridiron championship – and the same result occurred. Tom Turner dominated to the tune of 23 points and 19 rebounds in a 53-48 victory.

The following afternoon Appalachia was all business against Washington & Lee, which entered the game undefeated.

“They came here to bring back the championship trophy,” Holloman told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson following the finals. “Take last night for example. They were all in bed and had their lights off 30 minutes before the curfew we’d set. And it’s been that way all season. You couldn’t ask for a finer group of boys to coach.”

Appalachia never trailed against W&L and Holloman played his five starters – Davis, Turner, Marsingill, Bill Lawson and Ronnie Gaines – all 32 minutes. All five happened to be seniors.

Gaines and Lawson did not play football, but they could really hoop it up.

“Gaines was the one that made the basketball team go,” Mitchell said. “He really made things jell.”

Turner provided another neat moment of symmetry.

He scored the final points of that crowning football victory, hauling in a two-point conversion pass from David Jones in the fourth quarter.

Turner scored the last points in the final basketball game as well, sinking two free throws with 13 seconds left to seal the deal.

“Tom was the centerpiece of the team,” Holloman said. “He controlled things in the middle.”

It was a special win for Holloman, an Appalachia graduate himself who played college ball at both George Washington University and Lincoln Memorial University.

There have been other schools from across the Commonwealth pull the boys basketball/football title double-double (Altavista comes to mind), but no area team has done it since those Appalachia Bulldogs in 1971-72.

Appalachia and Powell Valley consolidated to form Union High School in the fall of 2011.

During the 2020-21 school year, Union won the basketball state title and advanced to the state semifinals in football, but fell short in the mission to bring home two state championship trophies.

Appalachia still stands all alone in that regard.

“It was a special group,” Holloman said. “They were a dream to coach and it was a fun year.”

Now, for a look at high school basketball moments that occurred this week in history:

Feb. 3, 1948

Harless Billips scored the go-ahead bucket in overtime as Tazewell edged Virginia High, 48-47. … Charlie Nickels (12 points), Peden Templeton (11 points) and Richard Harr (11 points) scored in double figures in Tennessee High’s 54-34 trouncing of Erwin. … Walter Emmert scored 21 points as William King of Abingdon downed Damascus, 46-32.

Feb. 5, 1960

Bill Burris scored 17 points to lead the way in Virginia High’s 73-57 victory over Grundy. … Tom Stewart scored 15 points as Douglass outlasted rival Slater for a 45-43 overtime triumph. … Larry Hall torched the nets to the tune of 33 points in Lebanon’s 72-58 win over Chilhowie.

Feb. 5, 1977

Eric Fugate fired in 22 points as Gate City got the best of John Battle, 79-63. … Charles Gent’s 21-point, 22-rebound masterpiece helped Honaker take an 89-80 victory over Haysi. … Lee Brannon pumped in 22 points in Patrick Henry’s 60-53 win over Holston.

Feb. 9, 1982

Abingdon topped Tazewell, 60-52, as John Gaminde (15 points), Randy Price (14 points), Robert Hayter (13 points) and Todd Yates (10 points) all scored in double digits. … Deetsie Vermillion’s 20-point performance powered Gate City to a 66-59 victory over Richlands. … Jim Nickels scored 16 points in Sullivan Central’s 74-53 stomping of Sullivan East.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.