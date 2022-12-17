History with Hayes: 30 years ago: 96-8

Clad in sweats with ink pen and a program in hand, John Battle High School junior Jeremy Henley was still somewhat reeling from the 32-minute basketball escapade that had just transpired on Dec. 10, 1992, at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

The tough 5-foot-8 teenager once dubbed the “High Point Hustler” by Bristol Herald Courier sportswriter Allen Gregory, wanted to at least have a souvenir to mark the occasion.

So, he made his way over to where the Oak Hill Academy Warriors were lounging in the stands – watching the Northside Vikings tangle with the Virginia High Bearcats in the second game of the Virginia Tip-Off Classic – and collected some autographs.

As Henley requested a signature from Jerry Stackhouse, the unquestioned star player of the group, he received an inquiry back.

“He asked me,” Henley said. “Weren’t you the point guard on the team we just played?”

Henley was indeed and it was a game that neither he, nor anybody else involved or who witnessed it, will ever forget.

Final score: Oak Hill 96, John Battle 8.

The Dream Team had won Olympic gold in Barcelona just four months earlier as the greatest basketball team ever assembled.

The 1992-93 Oak Hill Academy Warriors were simply a nightmare for all comers on the high school hoops scene.

The team had four guys who eventually wound up in the National Basketball Association – Stackhouse, Jeff McInnis, Mark Blount and Makhtar N'Diaye – and most all the others in the lineup signed scholarships with NCAA Division I programs.

Alex Sanders at Louisville (and later with the Harlem Globetrotters), Tavares “T.J.” Jackson at Xavier, Jermaine “Sunshine” Smith at Nevada-Las Vegas and Michael Brittian at Memphis might ring a bell.

The Warriors went 36-0 with an average margin of victory of 37.3 points. Just two of their games were decided by single digits.

Folks in Bristol have been fortunate to get a dose of high-quality prep basketball for decades.

The Arby’s Classic has showcased squads featuring the likes of Ray Allen, Malcom Brogdon, Udonis Haslem, Tim Hardaway Jr. and other future NBA stars each December since 1982.

Oak Hill Academy has made nearly annual visits to Bristol since 1992 with soon-to-be household names like Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Stephen Jackson and Steve Blake suiting up for the Warriors in Bristol.

Yet, no high school squad visiting a gym in Bristol has been as talented as that Oak Hill team that showcased its skills 30 years ago.

BallIsLife.com, StadiumTalk.com and LegendsSF.com have compiled lists of the top prep basketball teams of all time and that edition of Oak Hill shows up near the top.

“That’s the greatest team you’ve ever seen,” said Travis Rasnake, a sophomore on the John Battle squad that faced the Warriors. “What a collection of studs.”

Mike Cartolaro was the man responsible for bringing the Warriors to Bristol in ’92 as Virginia High’s basketball coach/athletic director started the Tip-Off Classic to bring top-notch teams to a top-notch facility. He shared the same sentiment as Rasnake.

“They are by far the best I’ve seen,” Cartolaro said. “I haven’t seen anything like that before or since.”

When the drawings for the inaugural tournament were released, John Battle was matched up with Oak Hill.

“I always said that I would play the Boston Celtics one time,” Trojans coach Jim Mink told the Bristol Herald Courier in a 2009 interview. “I guess that’s as close as I’ll get.”

Steve Smith was Oak Hill’s coach at the time and he won 10 national championships in his 37 years on the bench. One victory in particular remains memorable.

“Ninety-six to eight,” Smith said. “I’ve been reminded so often, I remember the score.”

Jerry Stackhouse went on to become an All-American at the University of North Carolina and a two-time NBA All-Star with the Detroit Pistons. In a recent phone interview, he recalled trouncing the Trojans.

“I remember us beating somebody pretty bad up there,” the current Vanderbilt University coach said. “I don’t know if we were really running up the score, because we had that second group coming and it was all clicking. It’s one of those things where we had it all going. Looking back on it, it’s still pretty amazing that was the final score.”

Makhtar N'Diaye played on a Final Four team at UNC, had a stint with the NBA’s Vancouver Grizzlies and is now a scout for the New York Knicks. Yep, he has vivid memories of the beatdown of Battle too.

“We tried not to take it that far,” N'Diaye said. “That was some game and I remember it like it was yesterday. We talk about it when we see each other. Not like we tried to run the score up, it just happened that way.”

Longtime Bristol Herald Courier sportswriter Randy Gilmore got the assignment of covering the game for this newspaper and he had a courtside seat to a contest that was unlike any of the hundreds of others he had watched.

“The athleticism was hard to believe,” Gilmore said. “They were fast, quick, long. Battle scored one field goal in each quarter and I wrote about each bucket. Of course, that was the only basketball game I ever covered where every single scoring play was chronicled.”

There was a runner Henley made in the first quarter.

John Clendenen converted a reverse stickback in the second quarter.

Brett Jones sank a jumper in the third quarter.

“It was just an outside shot,” Jones said. “I probably banked it in, just threw it up before somebody could get their hands up.”

Chris Keen drained a jumpshot in the fourth quarter.

“I got one good shot off, which was a 3-pointer,” said Brian Haga, junior for the Trojans. “Damn near went in. If it had, I’d have been the leading scorer. It was a funny-looking boxscore. I’ve said this before and I think it’s true – if those dudes really wanted to lock us down and keep us from scoring at all, they probably could have. That’s how great they were, and we weren’t a bad little team.”

Rasnake thought he had the first points of his varsity career against the eventual national champs.

“You know when you let a shot go and you know it’s going to be good?” Rasnake said. “That’s how I felt until Mark Blount came out of the paint, blocked out the lights and threw it about six rows up.”

Bartley Rust, a Battle senior, missed the game after injuring his foot.

“I had the best seat in the house. Years after I would tell people about that and how lopsided it was,” Rust said. “I’m sure if they wanted it could have been 300 to nothing. I remember going to basketball camps at Emory & Henry College and being impressed by the Emory & Henry players, like ‘Man, they are so much better than we are.’

“It was like Oak Hill was playing a different sport. We lost that game the second it was scheduled.”

Oak Hill scored three seconds into the game on a dunk.

“I kind of clapped like Wow,” Rasnake said. “I’ll never forget Coach Mink looking at me with those big eyes like, ‘What are you doing?’ ”

It was the first of 18 jams for the Warriors.

“The crowd was all about the dunks and were encouraging them to dunk every time,” said Chad Welch, who was a senior reserve at the time for Battle.

The Warriors raced out to a 21-0 lead, blocked 14 shots and made 44 of their 59 shots from the field.

“It was like us playing against a college team,” Battle standout Brett Jones said. “I was the tallest person on our team [6-foot-4] and their shortest person was about my size.”

The Trojans committed 34 turnovers.

“We knew they had a lot of really good players,” said Josh McCall, a junior guard for Battle. “But what we didn’t know was exactly what a really good player looked like. We had never played against anything like them and we never did again.”

Battle couldn’t feel too bad.

The Warriors whipped Charlotte Christian (a team coached by former Philadelphia 76ers star Bobby Jones) by an 88-56 count in the semifinals and then rolled to 93-30 win over Northside of Roanoke in the title game.

“We thought we were talented and we could hang with ‘em,” said Nathan Hungate, who played for Northside. “It didn’t take very long to figure that we couldn’t. When they were doing the layup lines, the guy going to Louisville [Alex Sanders] threw it behind his back off the backboard, caught it and dunked it really hard. I was like, ‘Good, day, this is a different level.’ ”

Oak Hill headed to Hawaii for another tourney after leaving Bristol and would soon enter the annals of history as one of the all-time best teams. The most intriguing games the Warriors played that year were intrasquad scrimmages in tiny Turner Gymnasium on the campus of the small boarding school in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

“It made the games easy,” Stackhouse said. “We were ready to put it on somebody because we were battling so hard in practice.”

A seminal moment in that special season was that 88-point win in Bristol.

“Tell those people in Bristol we still love them,” N'Diaye said. “We still remember. And tell that one team that we didn’t mean to beat them 96-8.”

The ink may have faded on the multitude of autographs Stackhouse signed in Bristol, but the memories haven’t for those who saw the 1992-93 Oak Hill Academy Warriors become the kings of Bristol for those three days three decades ago.

“I don’t remember getting ribbed too much about the loss,” Henley said. “Hell, I still tell the story all the time. It is what it is. It was, and still is, a great memory.”

Infobox

There’s More

Through interviews with 15 people who were present when Oak Hill Academy came to Bristol in December 1992, an oral history about that version of the Warriors will appear Sunday on HeraldCourier.com.

THE GAME

December 10, 1992

Oak Hill 96, John Battle 8

JOHN BATTLE (8) – Henley 1 0-0 2, McCall 0 0-0 0, Haga 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 0-0 2, Clendenen 1 0-0 2, Keen 1 0-0 2, Hensley 0 0-0 0, Brummitt 0 0-0 0, Rasnake 0 0-0 0, McCroskey 0 0-0 0, Welch 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 0-0 8.

OAK HILL ACADEMY (96) – McInnis 5 0-0 11, Smith 4 4-10 10, N’Diaye 4 1-2 9, Johnson 3 1-4 7, Stackhouse 9 0-0 18, Luther 3 0-0 6, Sanders 9 0-2 18, Williams 3 0-0 7, Blount 2 0-0 4, Thomas 2 2-2 6. Totals 44 6-14 96.

John Battle 2 2 2 2–8

Oak Hill 29 24 21 22–96

3-point goals – Oak Hill 2 (McInnis, Williams), Battle, none. Total fouls – Battle 9, Oak Hill 2.

THE OAK HILL TEAM

A look at the 1992-93 Oak Hill Academy Warriors and where they went on to play:

Mark Blount

College: Pittsburgh

NBA: Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat (2000-2009)

Michael Brittian

College: Memphis

Tavares “T.J.” Johnson

College: Xavier

Jeff McInnis

College: North Carolina

NBA: Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, L.A. Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Jersey Nets, Charlotte Bobcats (1996-2008)

Makhtar N’Diaye

Colleges: Michigan/North Carolina

NBA: Vancouver Grizzlies (1999)

Alex Sanders

College: Louisville

Pro: Harlem Globetrotters

Jermaine “Sunshine” Smith

College: UNLV

Jerry Stackhouse

College: North Carolina

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets (1995-2013)

Jason Thomas

College: Ole Miss

Vincent Luther

Colleges: North Carolina A&T/North Carolina Central

Ronald Williams

College: N/A