History tour brings WWII aircraft to Tri-Cities Airport

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - The sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation will come to life at the Tri-Cities Airport when the B-29 Superfortress, a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and the P-51 Mustang make an appearance there May 25-30.

The event will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 26-29 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 30.

Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11 through 17 and free for children ages 10 and under.

Visitors will be able to view the aircrafts up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 cockpit.

The T-6 and PT-13 will be offering rides each day. The P-51 will offer rides beginning at 1 p.m. on May 28, the B-29 at 9 a.m. sand 10:30 a.m. on May 29 and 9 a.m. on May 30.

The event is presented by the Commemorative Air Force, which brings its AirPower History Tour to airports across North America every year.