History made as West Ridge claims state berth

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – In a season where things haven’t always been easy for the volleyball team at West Ridge High School, the Wolves are making it look effortless when it matters the most.

Junior Casey Wampler played a starring role to the tune of 16 digs, 15 kills and four aces on Thursday night as West Ridge rolled to a 25-18, 25-23, 25-14 TSSAA Class AAA sub-state victory over the Heritage Mountaineers.

The Wolves (25-10) swept Morristown East in Tuesday’s regional finals and needed just 68 minutes to dispatch their opponent from Maryville two days later.

When the state tournament begins Tuesday in Murfreesboro, West Ridge’s volleyball squad will become the first team in the brief history of the school to reach the state tourney.

West Ridge opened in the fall of 2021 from the consolidation of Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South. The Wolves lost in the sub-state round last year.

“It just feels amazing,” said West Ridge coach Logan Kemp.

Amazing could also sum up the performance of Wampler, who it seems was at the center of every West Ridge rally. She was particularly on point from the service line.

“It was just working tonight,” Wampler said.

West Ridge finished with 13 aces and the match fittingly ended when Heritage (25-10) couldn’t handle a serve by West Ridge junior Kari Wilson.

“At this point it’s all about can you serve and can you pass?” said Heritage coach Jason Keeble. “You saw our passing was horrendous and it wasn’t just one kid, it was all the way down the line. It’s been our Achilles’ heel all year long and it caught up to us.”

What made the victory even more impressive was that West Ridge played without the services of senior Parker Fischer, a powerful hitter.

She had a walking boot on her right foot after injuring herself in practice on Wednesday.

“I hurt it pretty bad,” Fischer said. “I was trying to block and one of my teammates’ foot got under me and I twisted it and heard it crack.”

Fischer is undergoing treatment and hopes to be back for the state tournament.

“I’m so glad we won this match and am just so happy for my team,” Fischer said. “I can’t wait to be back out there on the court.”

Madison Haynie (10 kills), Faith Wilson (29 assists) and Kari Wilson (18 digs, four aces) were among the stat leaders for the Wolves.

This was a team that was seeded third (out of five teams) for the District 1-AAA tournament and had some lulls over the course of the season.

“A lot of people thought this would be a down year going from 10 seniors to two seniors, but hats off to these girls,” Kemp said. “Down the stretch, they’ve played a great team game every single time.”

What was the turning point?

“At first we were still figuring out how to play together and trying to mesh together,” Wampler said. “It just really clicked about halfway through the season and we’ve formed a strong bond. We were wanting this really bad.”

Keeble gave the Wolves a ringing endorsement.

“They’re pretty good,” he said. “They were hitting on all cylinders. Without [Fischer], I thought they might struggle, but they didn’t struggle.”

A team hitting its stride entering the state tournament figures to be a tough out.

“If we are playing up to our potential and our game,” Kemp said. “I would be excited to put us up against anybody.”