West Ridge was without its ace, and another rout was in the cards for Science Hill’s baseball team.

The Hilltoppers, ranked No. 1 in the state and 25th nationally, run-ruled West Ridge for the second straight night to secure the Big Five Conference regular season championship on Tuesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The 16-1, five-inning victory improved Science Hill to 9-0 in the league and 22-1 overall.

The Wolves (5-4, 15-5) were without Drew Hoover, an East Tennessee State signee that is day-to-day with a pulled hamstring.

Left-hander Nate Conner allowed one run in four innings and went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

“Science Hill showed the last two days why they are ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 25 in the nation,” West Ridge coach Mike Hoover said. “They are solid in all phases and they are blessed with tremendous depth.”

The Wolves appeared intent on giving Conner a hard time in the early going. Carson Tate led off the game with a line-drive single, Wade Witcher followed with a one-out single and Tate scored on Carter Gibson’s two-out single. But after allowing hits to three of the first five West Ridge batters, Conner allowed one hit in the ensuing 3 1/3 innings.

“They strung those hits together at the beginning,” Conner said, “but I just trusted the game plan and got the fastball in and good things happened.”

Conner walked one and struck out four in four innings.

“Nate really did a good job attacking both sides of the plate,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “And he got his off-speed over for strikes. You know, they have a good-hitting lineup. I thought they had a good plan against him and he combatted that.”

Science Hill scored four runs in the first and Major Osbolt’s three-run home run capped a five-run second. Conner’s two-run home run with two outs highlighted a four-run third.

“We’re just hitting the baseball right now,” Edwards said. “We’ve got a pretty good lineup. The guys don’t try to do too much. They take what they get. Against fast guys we try to stay within, and against slow guys we try to stay within. You just take what they give you.”

Edwards didn’t expect to see Hoover on the mound after he left Monday’s game.

“I thought they might try and throw him today until I saw him come out of the game yesterday,” Edwards said. “It looked like he couldn’t even run to first, didn’t wanna go after it. I mean, honestly, I wouldn’t throw my guy right now if I’ve got two weeks until the postseason and he’s nursing a hamstring.”

Edwards didn’t even let a smile slip when the Hilltoppers national ranking was mentioned.

“I don’t really look at the rankings, but obviously it’s a nice thing for the program,” Edwards said. “But what matters to me is where we are in May.”

If Conner’s reaction is any indication, clinching the conference title isn’t likely to produce a letdown.

“Coming into the year that’s always our first conversation – that’s our first goal,” Conner said. “We’ve taken care of business. We’ve been there and knew we could do it. We’ll celebrate this now, but we have bigger things ahead.”

Osbolt finished 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and the three-run home run. Bennett Baines was 3-for-3 with three runs. Jake Bedard was 2-for-2 with two stolen bases, a run and an RBI and Josh Marmo was 1-for-3 with a two-run double.

Gibson was 2-for-2 for the Wolves.