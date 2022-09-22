Hill rules on Battle Hill as Trojans top Falcons

Battle Hill was ruled by Jacqueline Hill on Thursday night.

The junior stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 21 digs, 17 assists and 13 kills as the John Battle Trojans took a 16-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 volleyball win over Mountain 7 District archrival Ab-ingdon.

Mackenzie Smith (18 kills, 13 assists) and Allison Smith (35 digs) also played well as Battle moved to 11-4.

The trio of Riley Cvetkowski (25 digs), Ella Kiser (17 assists, 15 digs) and Gracie Statzer (14 digs, 13 kills) were the stat leaders for AHS.

Chilhowie 3, Lebanon 1

The all-around effort of Chloe Adams – 18 assists, 15 digs, 12 kills – carried Chilhowie to a 21-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21 Hogoheegee District victory over visiting Lebanon.

Hannah Goodwin (19 kills, 10 digs, three blocks) was good too, while Josie Sheets (20 assists, 10 digs, eight kills), Hannah Manns (nine digs, seven kills) and Haley Harris (six kills) were the other stat leaders as Chilhowie moved to 2-0 in league play and 9-5 overall.

Averi Russell’s 20 assists, Morgan Varney’s 10 digs and Makenzie Boyd’s seven kills were tops for Lebanon.

Grundy 3, Council 0

Jessi Looney got it done at the net (eight kills) and service line (eight aces) as the Grundy Golden Wave earned a 25-14, 25-19, 25-9 Black Diamond District victory over the Council Co-bras.

Grundy (5-7, 1-1) also received seven kills and six aces from Sophia Belcher, 11 assists from Maddie Owens, seven assists from Lily Porter and six kills from Savannah Clevinger.

Tennessee High 3, Unicoi County 0

Sydnee Pendland contributed 15 digs and two aces and Sophie Meade tallied 13 digs and five kills, leading Tennessee High to a 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 Three Rivers Conference sweep of the Blue Devils.

It is the second straight season the Vikings (20-4, 10-0) have been unbeaten in league play.

Madison Blair added eight kills, eight digs and two aces, while Bree Adams tallied 11 assists and seven digs.

Tennessee High will play in the Mountain Empire Tournament this weekend at Science Hill.

Rural Retreat 3, Holston 1

Rural Retreat recorded a 25-13, 25-27, 25-19, 25-12 Hogoheegee District win over the homestanding Holston Cavaliers.

A trio of sophomores – Rily Cobler (17 assists, seven digs, two kills, two aces), Seciely Quina (10 digs, nine kills, two aces) and Lucy Reid (eight digs, five kills, three aces) – paced Holston.

Virginia High 3, Richlands 0

Charli Carpenter dished out 31 assists and Aidan James had 34 digs, leading the Bearcats to a 25-19, 25-10, 25-23 Southwest District win over the Blue Tornado.

Myra Karicki and Ellie Cobb had 14 digs apiece for Virginia High.

Jillian Shreve led Richlands with 10 assists and seven kills. Hannah Ward (10 digs, five kills), Addie Hughes (20 digs) and Emma Phipps (six digs, three kills) also contributed for Richlands.

Gate City 3, Lee High 0

Gate City collected a 25-18, 25-10, 25-12 Mountain 7 District road win over the Lee High Gen-erals.

Preslei Chance’s five kills and McKayla Carr’s seven digs led the way for Lee.

Union 3, Ridgeview 0

Brooke Bailey has dished out more than 1,000 career assists for Union and her total keeps growing every match.

Thirty-eight assists highlighted Bailey’s stat line that also included seven digs, four aces and two kills as the Bears posted a 25-14, 25-17, 28-26 Mountain 7 District win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

Union (18-1, 5-0) received a team-high 15 kills from Isabella Blagg and 21 digs from Gracie Gibson. Jordan Shuler (14 kills, 11 digs) and Shea Henderson (five kills, four digs) played well too.

Ridgeview (13-7, 1-4) was led by Leah Sutherland’s nine kills and Braelyn Strouth’s 17 digs.

West Ridge 3, Dobyns-Bennett 1

The rest of the Big 5 Conference has been served notice.

The West Ridge Wolves are playing their best volleyball of the season.

Casey Wampler (15 digs, 12 digs) led the way as West Ridge recorded a 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16 victory over archrival Dobyns-Bennett.

That came two nights after the school from Blountville bested Science Hill. Rylee Haynie (13 kills) and Madison Haynie (11 kills) also played well at the net for the Wolves.

Sullivan East 3, Volunteer 1

A hodgepodge of statistics from Hannah Hodge and Kyndl Hodge helped the Sullivan East Pa-triots post a 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 25-18 victory over the Volunteer Falcons.

Hannah Hodge had 25 digs and 18 kills for East (9-10), while Kyndl collected 36 assists and 24 digs.

Marion 3, Tazewell 0

Ella Moss led Marion’s hit parade with nine kills as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes hammered Tazewell for a 25-18, 25-14, 25-12 Southwest District victory.

Aubree Whitt (six), Sophia Keheley (five), Brooke Langston (five), Kursten Thomas (four) also hammered down multiple kills for the ‘Canes.

Patrick Henry 3, Northwood 1

Patrick Henry’s dynamic duo of Avery Maiden (16 kills, 14 digs) and Lauren Stauffer (14 kills, 12 digs) set the tone once again in Patrick Henry’s 19-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18 Hogoheegee District win.

Baleigh Belcher (20 assists, 10 digs) and Sydney Taylor (21 assists, nine digs) were solid as well.

Karley Frye’s nine kills and Olivia Briggs’ 14 digs led Northwood.

Wise Central 3, Letcher County (Ky.) 0

Emmah McAmis had 18 kills and 12 digs and Emma Ramsey added 13 service points and eight digs in the Warriors’ 25-17, 25-23, 25-12 non-district win over Letcher County.

Emilee Mullins (23 assists, six digs(, Abbie Jordan (eight kills), Ameera Youmessi (five kills) and Sophie Fleming (nine digs) also contributed for the Warriors.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 2, Jefferson County 1

Riley Miller scored two goals to lift the Vikings past the Patriots.

Bridget Flaherty had 13 saves for Tennessee High (9-1-1), which will host Volunteer for Senior Night on Tuesday at the Stone Castle at 6 p.m.

Chuckey-Doak 3, Sullivan East 0

Sullivan East was blanked by the Black Knights at the Patriots’ stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

LATE WEDNESDAY

Grayson County 3, George Wythe 2

McKenzie Tate tallied 31 digs, Haley Faulkner dished out 15 assists and Jasmine Faulkner added 12 service points and eight kills in the Maroons’ 18-25, 25-12, 19-25, 25-14, 15-12 Mountain Empire District loss to Grayson County.

Sydney Leonard had eight kills and Maggie Minton added 19 digs for the Maroons (4-12), which won the JV match 28-26, 25-19 to improve to 12-2 on the season.