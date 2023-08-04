BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Republican Timothy Hill easily won election to the 3rd District Tennessee House seat in Thursday's special election.

Hill, 41, was appointed to the seat in May following the resignation of former Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, defeated Democrat challenger Lori Love with about 75% of the unofficial vote.

The seat represents all of Johnson County and parts of Sullivan and Hawkins counties in the General Assembly.

Hill replaced Campbell in the seat in the 2012 election and held it until 2020 when he resigned to seek the U.S. House of Representatives seat held by retiring Phil Roe.

Hill finished with 2,655 unofficial votes, or 74.5% compared to Love's 907, or 25.4%.

Sullivan Democratic Party Chair Terry Marek pointed to Love's showing, especially in early voting.

"The Democrat Lori Love managed just under double the Democrat percentage of turn-out in Hawkins and Sullivan Counties as compared to the 2020 election. With a 38.71% result in Sullivan County and a 37.55% in Hawkins County, the numbers point to an enthusiasm and energy in Northeast Tennessee for change and a more equitable and inclusive representation in their government," Marek said in a statement.